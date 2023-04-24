Jeff Stelling has given his verdict on whether Vincent Kompany should remain at Burnley.

The Belgian received the award for best Championship manager at the EFL awards on Sunday evening.

But speculation persists regarding his future at Turf Moor amid links to both Chelsea and Tottenham.

Latest reports indicate that Mauricio Pochettino and Kompany are the two main candidates to become Graham Potter’s replacement.

Should Vincent Kompany take the Chelsea job?

And Stelling believes that the 36-year-old should take the position if he is offered it.

The Soccer Saturday host has compared his position to Steven Gerrard, with both tipped to take over at their respective former clubs at one point.

He has told Kompany that he cannot wait around forever for Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City, suggesting that he should move for a top six club at the first opportunity as there may not be a second chance.

“If I’m in his situation, and I’m not, I can't be inside of his mind, I’m thinking ‘well next season, if Burnley do okay in the Premier League they might be fifth, sixth from bottom,’” said Stelling, via Talksport.

“And people have short memories.

“People think ‘they’re struggling, maybe we should freshen things up.’

“So he’s in pole position at the moment.

“He’s been mentioned with the Spurs job as well.

“He can call the shots.

“They’re big, big, big jobs aren’t they?

“But I get the impression that he is capable of coping with big characters.

“Look what happened to Steven Gerrard.

“Everybody said to wait for the Liverpool job, how long are you going to wait?

“At the end, Rangers, Aston Villa—Villa didn’t work out, suddenly he looks down the pecking order— so you just don’t know how long Pep’s going to go on for, so you could be waiting forever.

“So I think the answer is, if a big top four, top six-type job comes along now, you take it.”

Burnley have sealed automatic promotion to the Premier League, but still need three points from their final three games to secure the Championship title.

Should Kompany wait for Manchester City?

Gerrard carved out a career for himself with Rangers, but then made the move to Villa and now looks unlikely to ever manage Liverpool.

Kompany could take some lessons from that and stick with Burnley, with his success at Turf Moor compared to Gerrard’s in Scotland.

Honing his coaching talent with Burnley is the better, less pressured environment than the birth by fire that he would experience at Stamford Bridge.

If he can continue this upwards trajectory with the Clarets then he will get that big opportunity again, and if he can’t then perhaps he’ll have shown he never deserved it in the first place.