This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City right-back Timothy Castagne is reportedly target for Crystal Palace.

The Foxes have been relegated to the Championship and the defender is one of the players that has been heavily linked to Premier League clubs.

According to journalist Chris Wheatley, Palace are among the sides interested in the 27-year-old - with Arsenal, Bournemouth and Fulham also touted as suitors.

Timothy Castagne's future

But would that be a good signing for the Eagles? And should Leicester sell?

Our FLW writers have their say...

Declan Harte

Castagne would be quite a good signing for Palace.

The full-back is a quality player that deserves to be competing in the Premier League.

The Belgian is comfortable on the right or left flank, which would be a huge asset to any club.

Castagne is also impressive going forward, so would give the team another threat in attack.

He could be a good fit for this Crystal Palace side, who are in need of reinforcement at full-back.

Ned Holmes

Leicester City should look to capitalise on the interest of Premier League clubs.

Timothy Castagne is a good right-back but the drop down to the Championship should allow James Justin to flourish, so they can afford to let the Belgian go.

With two years left on his contract and plenty of interest, the Foxes should be able to get a decent fee for Castagne, which could be useful as they face a rebuilding project this summer after their relegation.

It should be a deal that works for all parties as the 27-year-old will want to be playing top flight football and would be a good addition for Crystal Palace.

He did not look out of place in the Premier League at all and the Eagles could do with refreshing their options at right-back.

Nathaniel Clyne is set to leave this summer and Joel Ward is 33 now, so Castagne could well be the answer.

Ben Wignall

Right-back is an area that could feasibly be strengthened for Palace - Nathaniel Clyne played there regularly last season, but there's always going to be a worry over his fitness and Joel Ward is the backup option.

Castagne would bring international experience and at the age of 27, he is in the peak of his years and definitely possesses Premier League quality.

Leicester obviously will not want to lose a player like Castagne this summer, but it will be hard to stand in the way of someone that played pretty well last season and didn't down tools.

The Foxes should be well covered at right-back anyway if James Justin remains at the club and recovers well from his Achilles injury suffered in 2022, so they should be willing to let Castagne go for the right price.