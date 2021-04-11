‘Look so much better without’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to display from 29-year-old

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been reacting to the latest performance from Fulham loanee Anthony Knockeart following the Reds’ goalless draw at Bristol City.

Forest were aiming to build on the back-to-back wins they secured over the Easter games, but they had to settle for a draw at Bristol City with them lacking a little bit of an attacking spark at times. That was not helped by Sammy Ameobi having missed out on the game through an ankle injury. That saw the Reds lose some of the quality they had been finding in the last third in recent weeks.

Knockeart was brought into the side to replace Ameobi, but the winger was unable to take advantage of his chance to impress in the starting line-up. The Brighton loanee did not do enough when he had the ball to cause problems to Bristol City’s defence and did not carry the same sort of threat that Ameobi has been in recent weeks.

Nottingham Forest quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 Who is Forest's number 6? Scott McKenna Joe Worrall Loic Mbe Soh Gaetan Bong

The 29-year-old tried to make things happen, but he failed to deliver an accurate cross on six occasions and also failed to complete a single dribble. The attacker also gave the ball away on 24 occasions and also averaged a passing accuracy of just 77% (Sofascore). It was not a display where he was able to find any sort of end product although he did provide three key passes.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were suggesting that the side had looked better without him in recent weeks, while one or two suggested he should not be returning in the summer.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

I'd absolutely wave goodbye to Knockaert. Will easily be the most expensive loan and he's contributed the least. He makes poor decisions, takes too many touches and doesn't put the work in defensively to make up for it. #NFFC — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) April 10, 2021

#nffc Hoping we don't sign Knockeart can do a lot better — jamesNffc (@jshanghai2002) April 10, 2021

A missed opportunity for three points today, luckily it doesn’t matter. We were in complete control and they only looked dangerous when we made errors. An all-round decent performance. Knockaert was poor. #nffc — Pondo (@el_pond0) April 10, 2021

Really good first half, average at best second half.

Knockaert didn't offer much today, thought he would have come out firing but if Ameobi is fit next game he will be straight back in.

No complaints, another point steering us away from relegation.#NFFC https://t.co/PJvTtFgb1j — Malcolm Heron 🌳NFFC🌳 (@mallyslife_) April 10, 2021

Knockaert has been absolutely dreadful #NFFC — Simon Webster (@Swebster_25) April 10, 2021

Knockaert is letting the side down a bit today. Taking too many touches, giving away possession… #NFFC — Catherine Hinam (@catherine_hinam) April 10, 2021

We look so much better without Knockaert, he’s lost the ball every time he has had it #nffc — arran murray (@arranmurray) April 10, 2021