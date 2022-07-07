“Look rather promising” – Sheffield Wednesday complete signing of Norwich City defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have secured the signing of Norwich City defender Akin Famewo, the League One outfit have confirmed.

Arriving as Darren Moore’s sixth signing of the season, the left-footed central defender will be hoping to kick on with the Owls, with eyes set on gaining automatic promotion.

Spending the last two seasons on loan at Charlton Athletic, Famewo is now preparing for his third successive season at League One level, with the 23-year-old impressing with his ball-carrying abilities and defensive dominance.

Also possessing the required abilities to operate in a left-back position, Famewo will bring a sense of versatility to SW6.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Famewo’s move to Yorkshire and whether or not he can expect regular minutes at Hillsborough…

Declan Harte

The defender has proven himself at League One level over the last two seasons and has developed into a very capable player.

The 23-year-old will be pushing to get into Moore’s starting lineup from the get go, especially given that the move has likely been made with consistent game time in mind.

He has gone from strength to strength in the last couple of years, but an exit from Norwich is the logical decision.

Wednesday will be a step up for him compared to Charlton last season, but he has shown that he is ready to compete at a higher level, with Wednesday an ideal destination for the next stage of his career.

Carla Devine

This is a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday and one that adds strength where Darren Moore needs it following the returns of three key defenders to their parent clubs at the end of last season.

However, as it stands I don’t quite see him being a guaranteed starter for Darren Moore. Wednesday have already added Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan to their defence, both of whom have more experience, which Moore will want in a side seeking promotion next year.

The 23-year-old does have game time under his belt having made a regular number of appearances for Charlton Athletic over the last two seasons. However, the youngster will probably have to grow him game a bit further and take his chances to become a guaranteed name in the starting XI.

Toby Wilding

As things stand, Famewo looks as though he is well set to become a regular starter for Sheffield Wednesday next season.

Darren Moore often played with three centre backs last season, and given that proved largely effective in the push for promotion, you would expect him to employ a similar approach next time around.

That means Famewo could get plenty of game time, given the Owls do not currently have a great deal of options in that position, and given he has been a consistent feature on loan at Charlton in the past couple of seasons, there should be a confidence he can do a job in League One for the Owls.

Admittedly, the situation could change if Wednesday were to bring more centre backs in between now and the end of the window, but for now, Famewo’s prospects for his time at Hillsborough, do look rather promising.