Birmingham City

'Look more dangerous with him' – Many Birmingham fans in agreement over 25-year-old following Blackburn draw

Published

5 mins ago

on

Birmingham City supporters have been suggesting that they would like to see Kerim Mrabti be given more first team minutes, following the 25-year-old’s performance in the Blues’ 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

Mrabti was given a rare chance to impress against Blackburn, with the forward making his first appearance since a run of four starts in a row between the end of October and the start of November, and the 25-year-old produced a lively performance at Ewood Park and was one of the Blues most dangerous attacking outlets.

The forward managed to register his first goal of the season from the penalty spot midway through the second period at Blackburn, which was enough to earn Blues a point to end a three match losing run, and Mrabti was also involved in Birmingham’s most other dangerous chances throughout the game.

The 25-year-old then managed to offer a reminder to Clotet of the abilities he can bring to the Blues, after being overlooked for the likes of Alvaro Gimenez, Fran Villalba, Jude Bellingham, Jeremie Bela, Jefferson Montero, Dan Crowley and Jacques Maghoma in recent weeks.

Mrabti offered more movement out of possession than the Blues have had at times in the last few games, and although his finishing and end product can at times let him down, he has still shown he can be a threat when called upon.

Here then, we take a look at what Birmingham fans have been saying about Mrabti following his performance in the Blues’ 1-1 draw at Blackburn…


