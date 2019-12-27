‘Look more dangerous with him’ – Many Birmingham fans in agreement over 25-year-old following Blackburn draw

Birmingham City supporters have been suggesting that they would like to see Kerim Mrabti be given more first team minutes, following the 25-year-old’s performance in the Blues’ 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

Mrabti was given a rare chance to impress against Blackburn, with the forward making his first appearance since a run of four starts in a row between the end of October and the start of November, and the 25-year-old produced a lively performance at Ewood Park and was one of the Blues most dangerous attacking outlets.

The forward managed to register his first goal of the season from the penalty spot midway through the second period at Blackburn, which was enough to earn Blues a point to end a three match losing run, and Mrabti was also involved in Birmingham’s most other dangerous chances throughout the game.

The 25-year-old then managed to offer a reminder to Clotet of the abilities he can bring to the Blues, after being overlooked for the likes of Alvaro Gimenez, Fran Villalba, Jude Bellingham, Jeremie Bela, Jefferson Montero, Dan Crowley and Jacques Maghoma in recent weeks.

Mrabti offered more movement out of possession than the Blues have had at times in the last few games, and although his finishing and end product can at times let him down, he has still shown he can be a threat when called upon.

Here then, we take a look at what Birmingham fans have been saying about Mrabti following his performance in the Blues’ 1-1 draw at Blackburn…

The problem with Kerim has been lack of end product – and yesterday there were two good openings that he couldn't finish off. But he showed guts taking the penalty, and it was a really well-taken one. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) December 27, 2019

A bit like all the other forwards then, I think when Mrabti is playing we look more dangerous going forward as he has more movement and pace than Juke, maybe try him with Giminez as we can’t be any worse but the movement from both may allow others to get into more advanced areas — Mick (@mickbcfc1975) December 27, 2019

I think half the problem is with Kerim that his movement and runs can be absolutely excellent, but if no one picks him out then he's going to look like he's not getting involved in the game… I have no idea why he was bombed from the squad anyway, played decent before that! — Andrew Facer (@andyfacer9) December 27, 2019

I was happy with him, by far the most work rate out of them yesterday. Also think it’s quite telling that he was allowed the penalty when there were a few I think further in the order. He’s in the 11 for me — Ben Mountford (@Benjfordays) December 27, 2019

We look more dangerous with him in the team than without him. Has to start for me. Crowley, Bellingham, Villalba would thrive having him in there, linking attack to midfield; rather than them trying to find Juke in the channels – which baffles me to be honest. — Andy Lovell (@MyNoseisBlue) December 27, 2019

Was alright few poor passes should do better with one on one first half. Second half probs should of hit first time instead of taking a touch but work rate was good yeah start Sunday — Anthony Lloyd (@anthonytdlloyd) December 27, 2019

His alright… about the same level as some of the players who play in the same positions likes of mags, gimenez, villalba — Joe Stewart (@joe_stu1) December 27, 2019

Has to play more for me. How many games has he had in the first team? He needs to have a few runs. Once he gets more confident he will score more and we will see what he is really like. Plus he plays many positions upfront which we need — B-Dog 🇬🇧 (@bengull2) December 27, 2019