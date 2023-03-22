It's been a testing few months if you've been a Queens Park Rangers supporter.

It's fair to say it's been quite the rollercoaster for the R's this season as they started the season under the tutelage of Mick Beale, with them looking promising in the early advances of the campaign.

They looked like genuine play-off contenders but that was all until Rangers decided to swoop in and pinch Beale from Loftus Road.

His replacement, Neil Critchley, failed to galvanise and resurrect QPR and his stint at the club ended after just two months.

Club legend Gareth Ainsworth has since been the man to take the helm at the west London club, but it's been a rocky start that has seen the side struggle to show any winning form with the R's now a serious candidate for relegation.

In a bid to raise spirits, the QPR Twitter team decided to put out some throwback footage of when the club were in the Premier League and when they secured a quite sensational 3-2 comeback against Liverpool, as can be seen below:

The tweet though, perhaps didn't have the desired effect and it's left a lot of QPR fans quite disgruntled with it ultimately showcasing how far the club has fallen over the last decade.

We decided to take a look at the responses on social media and it's quite clear that the R's fans are not happy with the current regime and showings on the pitch....