“Look at what Nottingham Forest did last season” – Ex-West Brom midfielder makes Baggies promotion claim

After the poor start to the Championship season under Steve Bruce, West Brom slumped to the bottom of the table prior to Carlos Corberan being appointed.

With the former Huddersfield Town Head Coach now at the helm, things are looking up for the Baggies.

Corberan took charge of his first game in October, which ended in defeat, before winning three games on the bounce prior to the World Cup, a run that moved Albion out of the drop zone.

The run of three straight wins didn’t catapult West Brom far up the table, but it reduced the points gap between themselves and the top six to eight points leaving many dreaming of a promotion push.

That’s a target that shouldn’t be ruled out according to former West Brom favourite Andy Johnson, who suggested that the top six shouldn’t be ruled out just yet.

Speaking to the Express and Star, he said: “I didn’t think he would turn it around so quickly, and I was fearful of how it was going to go. But he has turned it around.

“But look at what Nottingham Forest did last season, what were they, one point on the board and bottom of the league and a new manager took over and they went on to make the play-offs.

“Anything is possible if you go on a run, and there will be eyes on doing that from players and supporters, they will have a target I suspect and it would great if they could achieve it.”

West Brom currently sit in 21st and are only three wins off a place in top six barring results going against them. It’s obviously unrealistic to suggest that after three games the Baggies could be in the playoffs, but it highlights how close the league currently is and how open it has been so far this season.

For those reasons alone, it may make it tough for Corberan’s side to play catch up.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Has former West Brom man Saido Berahino ever played for a London based team? Yes No

The Verdict

West Brom certainly have the squad to mount a top six push and should be within reach now if it wasn’t for the start under Steve Bruce.

However, Corberan has given them a chance, a very slim chance but one that could well be taken. Even though the club is just eight points off the top six, they have to generate an unbeaten run of form in a league where it’s difficult to generate consistency.

Aston Villa, Fulham and Reading have all done it in recent years which will no doubt play into the thinking of Corberan as he plots the next steps for the club heading into the festive period.