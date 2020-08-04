‘Look at the Brentford model’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to key figure’s comments

Xuandong Ren has offered a short response to a Birmingham City supporter who has urged him to “splash the cash” this summer.

New Birmingham head coach Aitor Karanka will be eager to strengthen his squad this summer following his appointment at St. Andrew’s, as Blues look to have a much-improved season in 2020/21.

The £25m sale of Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund has left fans urging the club to show some ambition and spend big this summer, as the club look to close the gap on the promotion places.

Fans will also know that the club have to be careful, though, having spent big under Harry Redknapp in 2017 which ultimately led to Financial Fair Play regulations being broken and the club being docked points.

Ren hasn’t been active on social media for nearly six months now, but he broke his silence when Birmingham-born rapper Jaykae urged him to “splash the cash”.

Ren, though, replied with a GIF which simply read “do not want”, hinting at the opposite.

Here, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to his comments…

You do know we need about 10 players?

Get them in.. — 🔶️ 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝗟𝗨𝗠𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 🔶️ (@theLUMSTAR) August 4, 2020

We've splashed the cash before. It ended up in a 12 point penalty. It's about investing wisely in a mix of high potential young players & enough experience to help them out. Look at the Brentford model. Guided by data, they win on the pitch and sell players for a profit. — Will Viles (@willviles) August 4, 2020

if you spend the money correctly (not on players like montero) like you wish we could easily get into the prem we have the manager for it but at the moment not the squad so if you spend it correct and give karanka time you could make ££££ COME ON DONG💙 — charlie.27 (@CharlieJamesAnt) August 4, 2020

Ok, what’s the actual plan then? Could you put some fans minds at ease? Are we looking at a few shrewd signings for the right price similar to Crowley or are we not likely to make many signings and just relying on the talents of Aitor Karanka to instruct this squad? — Ben Mountford (@Benjfordays) August 4, 2020

We need to. We have a third of a squad. — KJ Reilloc (@KReilloc) August 4, 2020

The owners want us in the premier league and your not going to get it into you spend money on a team that can get us there. — jez (@gez2186) August 4, 2020

You really don’t know how to improve the fans opinion of you at all🤦🏼‍♂️. It’s painful how wrong you get it time after time @XuandongRen — Josh Clarke (@jclarke247) August 4, 2020

Ain’t just a case of splashing it, it’s spending it sensibly! There’s a lot of free agents that are better than the players we can currently have — Matt Chance (@_chancey_) August 4, 2020

heard there’s a couple free agents lying around boss man — charlie.27 (@CharlieJamesAnt) August 4, 2020

FairPlay for responding to someone from our fan base. Hopefully you can start interacting more with us. Lack of communication is what damages the club! Please be more interactive! There’s a massive hole that needs fixing between the board/owner/directors and the fans. — Andrew Purcell (@Andrew_purcell) August 4, 2020