‘Look at the Brentford model’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to key figure’s comments

Published

9 mins ago

on

Xuandong Ren has offered a short response to a Birmingham City supporter who has urged him to “splash the cash” this summer.

New Birmingham head coach Aitor Karanka will be eager to strengthen his squad this summer following his appointment at St. Andrew’s, as Blues look to have a much-improved season in 2020/21.

The £25m sale of Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund has left fans urging the club to show some ambition and spend big this summer, as the club look to close the gap on the promotion places.

Fans will also know that the club have to be careful, though, having spent big under Harry Redknapp in 2017 which ultimately led to Financial Fair Play regulations being broken and the club being docked points.

Ren hasn’t been active on social media for nearly six months now, but he broke his silence when Birmingham-born rapper Jaykae urged him to “splash the cash”.

Ren, though, replied with a GIF which simply read “do not want”, hinting at the opposite.

Here, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to his comments…


