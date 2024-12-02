Mark Robins has been urged to be "wary" of Hull City managerial opportunity by pundit Carlton Palmer.

It emerged on Sunday that the former Coventry manager was open to moving to Hull, now that they have also parted ways with their former boss, Tim Walter, but that he would need to do an interview in order to get the role, as per Alan Nixon.

Robins is said to much prefer the idea of just being offered the job, rather than having to go through the candidacy process.

Related Mark Robins’ stance on Hull City job revealed after Coventry City exit Robins has taken a mixed stance on the top job at the MKM Stadium, with the Tigers planning to hold talks with him.

Carlton Palmer warns Mark Robins against joining Hull City

According to Palmer, the ex-Sky Blues boss needs to look at what happened to Hull's previous manager before Walter, Liam Rosenior, and how he was sacked after narrowly missing out on the play-offs with the Tigers last season, as a potential red flag.

The former England international midfielder told Football League World: "Mark Robins, who was unfairly sacked from Coventry recently, in my opinion, is open to a managerial return with Hull, but he won't go through an interview process - he'd prefer to be offered the job.

"100 per cent. Mark Robins does not need to go through an interview process for somebody to know what he is capable of doing; he proved that with Coventry.

"He has been outstanding. He was on the cusp of bringing the West Midlands club to the Premier League, but lost in the Championship play-off final on penalties to Luton Town in 2023. He led them to the FA Cup semi-final last season where they were unlucky to narrowly lose out to Manchester United.

"His CV and what he has done at Coventry - there shouldn't be any kind of talk, if Hull are interested in him, which they should be, they shouldn't be looking to interview him, they should look to get him in.

"I think the way that Hull are going about it, I look at Liam Rosenior, what happened there and the fact they got rid of him so quickly, I'd be wary of taking the job. But, if Hull want to go through an interview process and are asking for applications and CVs and whatever, then I think that would rule Robins out, because he wouldn't go through that route.

"I personally wouldn't go down that route (if I was Robins) given what he's achieved as a manager. Whoever manages to get Robins, in the Championship, has got a coup in getting him to sign.

Mark Robins' Coventry City managerial career Tenure length Games in charge Wins Draws Losses Points per game 09/2012 - 02/2013 33 18 5 10 1.79 03/2017 - 11/2024 387 157 98 132 1.47 Source: Sofascore

"I'm wary of the situation at Hull, like I said, because of what happened with Rosenior, and how he was treated by the club.

"I think that people will want to go back into management, they will look at it and think that they can change it, but we all know when chairman have that kind of mindset and the way they go about their business, it's a difficult ask. But if you want to get back into the business, that's what you've got to do.

"Robins just needs to be patient. He will get a really good job, there will be offers for him in due course; he just needs to be a little bit patient. But if Hull want to get a quality manager like Robins they need to snap him up now before the sacking season starts."