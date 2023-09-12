Highlights Michael Appleton replaces Dean Holden as Charlton Athletic manager after a disappointing start to the League One season.

Michael Appleton has replaced Dean Holden as Charlton Athletic manager after just six games of the new League One season.

Holden won just one of the first five games of the new league campaign, which led to the new Addicks owners looking for a new head coach.

Appleton was without a club having left Blackpool earlier in the year on the back of a disappointing run of form.

The London club are 17th in the third division table with six points from six games.

Charlton will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Championship this campaign, so will need a turnaround in form in order to bridge the gap to the current top six.

Can Michael Appleton lead Charlton Athletic to the Championship?

Carlton Palmer is disappointed to see Holden lose his position at The Valley given the good work he had done last season.

However, the former midfielder believes that Appleton has a lot of potential and could be a really good fit for Charlton going forward.

“New owners generally come into a football club and bring in their own man,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It’s not always the right thing to do, look at Birmingham they’re riding high in the Championship and backed John Eustace.

“There was talk of Mark Hughes coming in because he knew the new finance director coming into the football club.

“But they’ve stuck with John Eustace, and they’re fourth in the Championship.

“Dean Holden had done an impressive job at Charlton and would have done well for them, sacked after four games.

“Makes no sense.

“Michael Appleton is young, has proven he can deal with tight budgets and gain success, taking Lincoln City to the play-off finals in 2021.

“He has a track record of working with and developing young players.

“Charlton have an outstanding academy.

“He led Oxford to promotion to League One in 2015-16 with a youthful squad.

“Charlton have got a very, very good academy and given the sacking so early on, I think Appleton will be expected to get Charlton promoted this season via the play-offs or automatically.”

Charlton got back to winning ways last weekend under Jason Pearce, who took over the reins of the first team squad on a temporary basis following Holden’s dismissal.

Appleton will oversee his first game in charge this weekend and he will be hoping to keep up this winning momentum to start off his reign.

Up first for the 47-year-old’s time in charge is a clash at home against league leaders Stevenage on 16 September.

Will Michael Appleton prove the right appointment for Charlton Athletic?

It was a somewhat harsh decision to dismiss Holden so suddenly given how well he was doing prior to this dip in form.

But Appleton is a promising appointment.

Palmer outlines why he could be quite successful, highlighting his experience working with a limited budget and with younger players.

He will have to do both again at The Valley, so perhaps he is the ideal candidate to take over the club at this point in time.

It will be a competitive division this year, so earning promotion will be difficult but Appleton knows what it takes.