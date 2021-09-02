Longman in: Hull City’s strongest XI now the transfer window is shut – Do you agree?

Hull City will be looking to get back to winning ways once their first team squad returns from the international break.

Grant McCann’s men got their campaign off to the perfect start on the opening day of the season as they thrashed Preston North End 4-1 away from home, before following that up with a loss on penalties to Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup.

The Tigers then lost two home league games on the spin to both Queens Park Rangers and Derby County respectively before losing and drawing to Fulham and Bournemouth heading into the break.

Given their start to the campaign, there is certainly a lot for McCann to ponder in the weeks ahead as he aims to find a winning combination within the squad that was strengthened significantly this summer.

Quiz: 12 of these 25 Hull City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Hull City were founded in 1905. True False

Here, we take a look at Hull City’s strongest XI now that the transfer window is shut.

Matt Ingram is the clear first choice between the sticks under McCann and has had a relatively strong start to the campaign in the Sky Bet Championship.

Callum Elder and Lewie Coyle are hard to look past in the full back positions, with both players providing good support for their teammates in both offensive and defensive situations.

Jacob Greaves is likely to continue to be partnered by Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard, with the young centre back pairing sure to improve as time goes on.

Tom Huddlestone has now returned to the club and appears likely to act as an on pitch mentor for Matt Smith who has joined on loan from Manchester City, with the duo bringing the right balance of youth and experience to the centre of the park.

Greg Docherty is likely to stay in a more advanced role ahead of George Moncur as a number 10 and will be tasked with providing support to Josh Magennis wherever possible.

Whilst on the flanks the young pairing of Keane Lewis-Potter and Ryan Longman should continue to cause havoc for the opposition because of the pace and goal threat that they have to offer, particularly in the continued absence of Mallik Wilks.