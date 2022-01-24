Long-term West Brom absentee set for landmark step in recovery

West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O’Shea is expected to play 45 minutes in the U23s match against Birmingham City today, according to Birmingham Live’s Joe Chapman.

O’Shea made a strong start to the season under Valerien Ismael but has been out since September after fracturing his ankle on international duty.

It is understood he will play 45 minutes for the U23s today in what will be a landmark moment in his recovery and move him one step closer to a first-team return.

Wednesday’s game against Preston North End will surely come far too soon for the defender but Ismael’s options should be strengthened due to the return of three players.

Sam Johnstone and Alex Mowatt have both missed Albion’s last two games due to suspension but are set to be available for the game with Preston at The Hawthorns in two days’ time.

Meanwhile, Semi Ajayi may also be back with the squad soon after Nigeria were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations by Tunisia last night.

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for O’Shea and West Brom, with the defender set to take a significant step in his recovery today by featuring for the U23s.

The Baggies will not want to rush him back but it’s a boost to their promotion hopes that he should be available soon.

The 22-year-old was in brilliant form in the first month of the season and it was a gutting blow to see him sidelined for so long due to injury.

Ismael will be hoping that the centre-back’s impending return, as well as the availability of Ajayi, Mowatt, and Johnstone, can help Albion kick on after their 3-0 win against Peterborough United on Saturday.