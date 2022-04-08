Sunderland defender Jordan Willis has revealed on Instagram that he has stepped up his road to recovery from injury by getting back onto the grass this month.

Willis has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the entirety of the 2021/22 campaign after suffering a knee injury during the Black Cats’ clash with Shrewsbury Town last season.

The defender underwent surgery as a result of the severity of this particular issue but suffered complications which led to him being ruled out for a longer period of time.

In the absence of Willis, Sunderland have turned to the likes of Callum Doyle, Bailey Wright and Danny Batth for inspiration in the heart of defence this season.

Doyle has made 34 appearances for the Black Cats in League One whilst Wright has started in each of the club’s last nine league games.

Batth made his return to action in last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Gillingham.

Sunderland will be looking to build upon this particular triumph when they take on Oxford United tomorrow.

Alex Neil’s side could potentially move back into the play-off places if they beat the U’s at the Kassam Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, Willis has shared an injury update on Instagram.

The Sunderland defender posted a video of himself participating in some solo training drills with the caption: “Catch me outside, how bout dat!

“Early stages of working on the grass, feels good to be back out there.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Willis as he is now making strides in terms of his recovery following an extremely frustrating spell on the sidelines.

The possibility of Willis featuring in a Sunderland shirt between now and the end of the campaign will depend on whether he is able to get back up to speed in the coming weeks.

With the defender’s contract set to expire in June, it will be intriguing to see whether he is handed fresh terms by the club.

In order to bolster his chances of earning a new deal, Willis will need to showcase his ability in training to Sunderland boss Neil.