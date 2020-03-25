Long-serving Leeds United man makes interesting admission about his Elland Road departure

Former Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor has admitted the nature of his departure from the club back in 2017 is still the “biggest regret” of his football career.

A graduate of Leeds’ academy, Taylor made his first-team debut for the Whites as a 17-year-old back in 2011, and would go on to make a total 104 appearances in competitions for the club, scoring three goals and becoming a firm fans favourite.

But after being named the club’s Player of the Year for the 2015/16 season, Taylor was linked was several Premier League clubs, and eventually left Elland Road in the summer of 2017, after running down his contract with the club.

Taylor did then get his move to the top-flight with Burnley – where he has been ever since – but it seems the way in which he saw out his time with the club does not sit entirely easily with Taylor.

Speaking to The Daily Mirror – via Leeds Live – about his time at Leeds, and the way it came to an end, Taylor revealed: “As a youngster growing up, all I ever wanted to do was play for Leeds. That was my dream.

“I loved my time there, but the way it ended was the biggest regret of my career and, if I could go back and change it, I would.”

Despite that, it does seem as though Taylor is still happy with his decision to join Burnley, as he continued: “I don’t have any regrets about signing for Burnley because I think I was proved right in the way things have worked out for me.

“I made the decision with my head rather than my heart because I didn’t know whether I’d get the chance again to play in the Premier League.”

Even so, Taylor does still have the best interests of his former club at heart as they battle for promotion to the Premier League this season, in spite of the reception he now appears to sometimes receive from the club’s fans, as he added: “I still live over that way and I get plenty of stick when I’m out in town, but I am still a Leeds fan and I’d love to go back there next season to play them in the Premier League, I really would.”

Since making that move to Burnley, Taylor has made a total of 78 appearances in all competitions for Sean Dyche’s side, who currently sit tenth in the Premier League table.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

A player running down their contract in order to force a move away is never going to go down well with a club’s fanbase, particularly if they are a key member of their side, as Taylor was at Leeds.

The fact that he was, and still is, a boyhood Leeds fan will have only made the situation worse for the club’s fanbase, considering they will have seen him as very much one of their own.

Even so, Taylor’s admission about this being his biggest regret, and comments on Leeds’ promotion push, do at least show he still cares about his former club, and you wonder if that will do anything to ease the tensions between himself and their fans.