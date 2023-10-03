Highlights Emile Heskey believes Enzo Maresca has done a great job as Leicester City manager, praising the changes he has made while maintaining the club's philosophy and tempo.

Heskey predicts that Leicester can win promotion this season, highlighting Maresca's smart recruitment and the team's impressive playing style.

Maresca's success so far has proven his ability to take Leicester City forward, despite initial doubts due to his lack of experience as a head coach. A bright future awaits him in Leicestershire.

Emile Heskey has given his verdict on Enzo Maresca’s start to life as Leicester City manager.

Maresca took the reins of the first team squad at the King Power Stadium over the summer, following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League.

The Italian was previously manager of Parma, where he only survived a few months, before becoming an assistant coach at Manchester City.

He played a role in Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff last season, with City going on to win the treble.

But now Maresca has branched out on his own to take over the first team squad at Leicester as the main man.

Does Emile Heskey think Leicester City can win promotion this season?

Speaking to Football League World, Heskey expressed his faith in the new manager to bring the club back to the top flight.

The former England striker has praised the work he has done so far with the Championship side, predicting promotion for the club this season.

“I do, I do believe that [Leicester can win promotion],” said Heskey.

“Obviously, it’s a long season and there’s a lot of games.

“But I think Enzo Maresca has done really well, he’s switched things up.

“He’s made changes, but kept the same philosophy and kept the same tempo.

“I do believe he’s recruited really well, the club’s really done well in that sense.

“So yeah, I think he’s primed to take Leicester up.

“And when you look at the way they play, it’s the best in the Championship at this moment in time.”

Leicester currently lead the way at the top of the second division table, sitting two points clear of Ipswich Town in second.

Maresca’s side have earned an impressive 24 points from a possible 27, winning all but one game in the league so far.

A 4-1 win away to Blackburn Rovers on Sunday saw the Foxes move clear of Kieran McKenna’s side.

The two teams had been level on points, with just goal difference separating them, before the Tractor Boys slipped up with a draw against Huddersfield Town.

The Foxes’ sole defeat so far this campaign came against Hull City on 2 September, with a 1-0 loss coming at the hands of a Liam Delap goal at the King Power.

Leicester spent a decade in the Premier League before suffering relegation last May, even winning the top flight as recently as 2016, so will be looking to make a swift return this term.

Next up for Maresca’s side is the visit of Preston North End to the King Power on Wednesday evening.

Is Enzo Maresca the man to take Leicester City forward?

Maresca arrived as a kind of unknown figure, given most of his experience came as an assistant manager.

However, he has proven any doubters wrong in the opening weeks of the new season with an impressive run of results at Leicester.

The Foxes are one of the favourites for promotion, and Maresca has built a team that can live up to expectations.

It would be a surprise if the club didn’t gain a place back in the Premier League this year, so Maresca should enjoy a bright future in Leicestershire.