Burnley captain Josh Brownhill took to Instagram on Monday to remind Clarets fans of just how positive their start to the season has been in spite of a disappointing 0-0 draw against QPR on Saturday.

The Clarets were booed off by a section of supporters on Saturday, with those fans growing frustrated at the lack of cutting edge Burnley have in the final third as they again failed to break down a stubborn opponent.

It wasn't for the want of trying, with Burnley dominating each and every attacking stat, while boss Scott Parker even described the performance as their "best" of the season to the surprise of many.

The result certainly wasn't among their best of the season, but it doesn't change the fact that Burnley still reside in the Championship's top two after 12 rounds.

They're now unbeaten in nine league games, and Brownhill was quick to remind the fans of the positives rather than focusing on the negatives of that particular game.

Brownhill lamented the result in what he described a "dominant" performance

There had been an eerie silence among the Burnley players on social media followed the QPR disappointment, with many choosing not to post, where usually, particularly after a win, the whole squad are keen to share their thoughts.

Perhaps as club captain, Brownhill felt the onus fell on him to break that silence, and he took to Instagram to share a story with a debrief of his thoughts from the game, saying:

"Dominant performance until the final bit at the weekend.

"Frustrating, but 2nd in the league and unbeaten in 9.

"Long season ahead still."

His thoughts are echoed by most Burnley fans, who after a summer of turmoil that saw nearly an entire squad depart for pastures new, would happily have taken the position they find themselves in now if it was offered to them back in August.

Disappointment is becoming an all-too familiar feeling though, with that draw against QPR the latest in a long line of frustrating points the Clarets have dropped lately, with draws against Oxford, Preston and Hull also threatening to be games they look back on with regret come the end of the season.

The stats support Brownhill's performance claims

Burnley did everything besides score on Saturday, but things like that are becoming a common theme, with the same being said for games against Preston and Oxford where they also drew 0-0.

In fact, since scoring nine goals across their opening two games, Burnley have scored just eight in their subsequent 10. Across the last 10 Championship rounds, only Swansea (five) have scored fewer than that.

It wasn't for the want of trying that they couldn't improve that against QPR, but it again goes to show that the theme of Burnley's season doesn't look like changing any time soon.

Burnley v QPR key stats (Fotmob) Stat Burnley QPR Possession 75% 25% xG 1.20 0.08 Shots 22 2 Shots on target 4 0 Big chances created 1 0 Passes 698 242 Touches in opposition box 43 6

Such dominance has been something Burnley have had in most of their league games this season, but a failure to convert that dominance into goal, and subsequently points, threatens to harm their promotion hopes.

Brownhill himself will be acutely aware of that, having been promoted out of this division before, and given their healthy league position, perhaps his calming words have some substance to them.