This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Pressure is increasing on Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz after the club's poor start to the season.

Munoz took charge at Hillsborough in July after the shock departure of Darren Moore, just weeks after the 49-year-old led the Owls from promotion to League One.

However, the Spaniard has struggled to make an impact, and chants were again heard calling for Munoz to be sacked after Wednesday were beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night.

The Owls currently sit bottom of the table after picking up just two points from their first 10 league games, making it the worst start in the club's history.

Munoz apologised to supporters after the defeat to the Baggies and says he understands their frustrations, but insisted he will not give up.

"I can understand. I'm working every day at full power and trying to give the best for the team. Only I can say sorry and that we'll continue working for the team," Munoz told Yorkshire Live.

Should Sheffield Wednesday sack Xisco Munoz?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether Wednesday should part company with Munoz.

James Reeves

Wednesday urgently need to make a managerial change.

While the Owls were only beaten by a one-goal margin against West Brom, the Baggies completely dominated the game as Munoz's side once again struggled to compete.

Wednesday's performances have been incredibly alarming this season, and there is little sign that results will improve under the 43-year-old.

It is difficult to understand Munoz's style of play, and after a host of changes and another switch of formation against Albion in midweek, it is clear that he does not know his best team.

Munoz's man management is called into question by his decision to freeze out winger Marvin Johnson, one of the Owls' best players last season, while other key members of the promotion-winning squad such as Reece James and Michael Ihiekwe have also been marginalised.

It has been tough for Munoz working against a backdrop of discontent from the fan base towards Chansiri, and the lack of investment in the summer limited his ability to strengthen his squad in the transfer market.

But with Wednesday already getting cut adrift at the bottom of the table, they must sack Munoz before Saturday's game against Huddersfield Town, and in truth, it is a decision that is long overdue.

Sam Rourke

It's time for him to go, in my eyes.

It's been a disastrous stint so far for Xisco Munoz at Sheffield Wednesday with the side winless in the Championship and sitting rock bottom with just two points after 10 games.

There's no denying that Xisco has been operating in tough conditions since replacing Darren Moore with him being given hardly any resources to rejuvenate the squad in the summer transfer window, whilst the Owls owner's constant releasing of club statements is doing nobody any favours.

There's a toxic atmosphere at the moment at Hillsborough and for me despite the circumstances being put upon him, Munoz has still shown no real signs of promise in the role with no clear styles of play or tactical nous coming to the fore from the Spaniard.

Ultimately, Darren Moore should still be at the helm in my view but he's not and a change is needed ASAP if the Owls are to have any hope of avoiding an immediate relegation back to League One.

Carvalhal or Warnock should be on the radar, in my eyes.