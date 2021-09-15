‘Long overdue’, ‘Deserves his chance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as 26-year-old is named in XI

It’s a must-win game for Chris Hughton this evening as Nottingham Forest host Middlesbrough at the City Ground.

The Reds have lost five of their opening six games this season, picking up only one point from a possible 18.

Sunday’s defeat to Cardiff – their fifth of the campaign – marked their worst start to a season in 108 years, placing Hughton under further pressure.

Tonight, they face a Middlesbrough side who have won only one of their opening six games, so are also looking to pick up a much-needed win.

The manager has opted to name two changes to his side this evening.

The big change sees a change a goal, with Ethan Horvath given his first start of the Championship campaign ahead of regular number one Brice Samba.

Samba has endured a shaky start to the campaign, whilst Horvath has gave a good account of himself in Carabao Cup games.

The other change sees Loic Mbe Soh come in at right-back, with Djed Spence ineligible to face his parent club this evening.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team news…

🇺🇸 he deserves his chance they now need to perform as this one is massive — Rob ⭐️⭐️ 💙 🔴⚪️ (@RobFTID62) September 15, 2021

Great to see Horvath in there. Samba has been out of form for too long. — Teddy Lester (@TeddyLesterCoC) September 15, 2021

At last no samba! 🕺 — Trent Ender (@RichyRi28081938) September 15, 2021

Horvath cmonnnnn — Tyler Murfet 🇬🇧 (@murfet_tyler) September 15, 2021

Yes a new keeper — Paul (ALVIN) (@ScrumpyNffc) September 15, 2021

Horvath😍 — Joel Francis (@Francis12Joel) September 15, 2021