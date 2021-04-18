Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Long may it continue’ – Many Bristol City fans react as Nigel Pearson delivers clear message

Published

54 mins ago

on

A number of Bristol City supporters have been reacting to Nigel Pearson’s post-match reaction to the Robins’ 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday in which he concluded by saying ‘but my job’s Bristol City.’

Pearson managed to guide the Robins to a battling point against Sheffield Wednesday, despite them going down to ten men after Henri Lansbury was sent off with them already a goal down inside 21 minutes. Despite that setback, Bristol City were still able to dig in and managed to get themselves back on level terms late on.

The Bristol City manager has not been able to improve the results as much as he would have liked since taking over from Dean Holden. It has been reported that the Robins hierarchy have had conversations over whether they want to keep him on for next term.

While other reports recently have suggested that Bristol City could potentially be interested in making a move for Coventry City manager Mark Robins were Pearson to leave the club. That suggests there is still a lot of uncertainty over who will be in charge of the side next term.

Speaking to the media after the draw at Sheffield Wednesday, Pearson praised his side’s application to get a result out of the game and also concluded his interview by saying ‘but my job’s Bristol City.’

Many Bristol City supporters were hoping that his line about being their manager could potentially mean he is set to remain with the club. There were a lot of fans urging the club to give him a new deal.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


