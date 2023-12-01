Highlights Norwich City aims to bounce back from their defeat against Watford and will face Bristol City on Saturday.

Norwich City will be looking to bounce back after their 3-2 defeat away at Watford when they face Bristol City on Saturday.

Despite taking the lead early on, with goals from Danny Batth and Hwang Ui-Jo, the Canaries threw away a two-goal lead as the Hornets came away with all three points at Vicarage Road.

The Canaries will be hoping to have a few key players back from injury come Saturday, but it looks as though they'll be without the in-form Hwang Ui-Jo, who's scored two goals in his last two games.

They come up against a Bristol City side who are just two points ahead of Wagner's side, despite coming off the back of a 1-0 loss to Southampton.

With this in mind, here's how we think Norwich will line-up when they come up against the Robins:

GK: Angus Gunn

Wagner stated that Gunn would be back in training after the Watford game, so a return to the starting XI for the Scottish international looks likely, having missed the last six games, after coming off against Leeds with an injury in his left leg.

RB: Jack Stacey

The right-back has been reliable for Wagner since signing from Bournemouth in the summer. The 27-year-old has started all but two Championship games so far this and will likely keep his place when they face Bristol.

CB: Danny Batth

The 33-year-old has only recently been in the starting XI, having started the last three games, filling in for the injured Grant Hanley at the heart of the Norwich defence. The centre-half will likely keep his place with the Norwich captain not yet available for selection.

CB: Shane Duffy

Wagner has been reliant on the experienced Duffy so far this campaign, with the Irishman starting all but one Championship game so far this season. With Ben Gibson and Hanley injured, the pairing of Batth and Duffy seems the obvious pick at the moment.

LB: Dimitrios Giannoulis

Like Stacey, the left-back has started all but two of the Canaries League games this season and will likely start the game against Bristol. When fit, the Norwich full-back pairing seemingly picks itself at the moment.

CM: Gabriel Sara

An ever present at the heart of the Norwich midfield, Sara is another player likely to be selected once again by Wagner. The Brazilian has started every game this season for the Canaries, scoring five and assisting eight times so far.

CM: Kenny McLean

McLean and Sara have featured 18 times together this season, so a start for the pair looks as certain as ever. Another favourite of Wagner's, the experience of McLean partnered with the talent of Sara makes a useful combination in the Norwich midfield.

RM: Jonathan Rowe

The England U-21 man has been the star man for the Canaries this season and they'll be desperate for him to return to the starting XI, having missed the last two games through injury. In his pre-match quotes for the Watford game, Wagner claimed that Rowe would be 'assessed before the game', suggesting that he is close to returning. If the 20-year-old is fit, it is likely he will come straight back into the side, such is his importance.

AM: Ashley Barnes

Having come off after 17 minutes in the defeat to Watford, Norwich will be without the in-form Hwang Ui-Jo, who looks like he's suffered a hamstring injury. This could mean a return to the starting XI for Ashley Barnes, who wasn't fully fit prior to the Watford game. The forward has been utilised in a deeper role than his season than his renowned position as an out-and-out striker.

LM: Onel Hernandez

The Cuban has been in and out of Wagner's side this season, but with a few injuries to the Canaries forwards, the 30-year-old could be given another chance to impress when they face Bristol on Saturday.

ST: Adam Idah

The Irish international will likely keep his place in the starting XI, most likely due to the injury suffered by Hwang Ui-Jo in midweek. Idah started the game at Vicarage Road, but didn't do much to impress, so will need to take his chance if he's given a starting spot on Saturday.