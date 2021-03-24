‘Long contract offered asap’, ‘Let’s not mess this one up’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans excited by update on teenager

Sheffield Wednesday teenager Bailey Cadamarteri scored again to help the U18s beat Coventry City today, which has caused a stir among fans of the Yorkshire club.

The 15-year-old son of former Sheffield United striker Danny Cadamarteri has been part of the Owls academy since joining the U9s but is turning heads at the moment.

The forward bagged a hat-trick as Wednesday’s U18s hammered Ipswich Town 5-1 last weekend and was back in the goals again today.

The U18s beat Coventry 1-0 at lunchtime via a back-post header from Cadamarteri.

Another win for our U18s this lunchtime and here is the goal that sealed it ⚽️#swfc https://t.co/8GfhvugDjB pic.twitter.com/znW7tfvZnY — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 24, 2021

The young striker is not 16 until May but it is understood that he’s been offered a two-year scholarship by the Yorkshire club.

Holding onto their up-and-coming players is a contentious topic at Hillsborough at the moment.

20-year-old midfielder Liam Shaw signed a pre-contract with Celtic earlier this month, while defender Osaze Urhoghide is yet to make a decision about his future but could leave the club as a free agent in the summer amid links elsewhere.

Cadamarteri’s recent form has caused quite a stir among Wednesday supporters with many taking to Twitter to voice their excitement.

Read their reaction here:

Get this kid in first team 😶 — Jack (@Jwhitey03) March 24, 2021

Pro contract on his 16th birthday please @swfc We need to learn from past mistakes! — Danny Mason 🦉 (@dannymason1986) March 24, 2021

As I said before, time to get him around the first team. If others can be brought up from a young age why can’t we do it. — Chris (@BearWithMeA2nd) March 24, 2021

Get the long contract offered ASAP — Tom Griffiths (@griffiths_tom41) March 24, 2021

Good prospect, let’s not mess this one up — Tom DooleyRM (@rmctom380) March 24, 2021

If he keeps this up his future is bright. baller — W°tter (@HOswfc_) March 24, 2021

Start him against Watford https://t.co/N9OBPApghd — RETRO WEDNESDAY (@WednesdayRetro) March 24, 2021

He's on fire at the minute. — ryan (@ryanHarry_9) March 24, 2021