Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Queens Park Rangers are facing another relegation battle in the Championship this season after their 4-0 opening day defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The R's narrowly avoided the drop after a dismal second half of the campaign last season, with Gareth Ainsworth leading the club to safety after his appointment in February.

But it was an alarming start to the new season as the Hoops were comfortably beaten by the Hornets, who established a four-goal lead by half time through goals from Tom Dele-Bashiru, Imran Louza, Matheus Martins and Vakoun Bayo.

The hosts almost increased their lead as Bayo went close to a second before the break and Louza hit the crossbar in the second half.

Despite his side's comprehensive defeat, Ainsworth insisted the R's will stay in the division once again this season.

"We played a good side today. I don’t know where Watford are going to finish but I expect them to be up and around it," Ainsworth told West London Sport.

"On the flip side, we know where we are. We’re favourites for relegation, favourites for bottom of the league.

"If we’d have been favourites for the play-offs or favourites for promotion I would have been really struggling and thinking ‘What the hell’s gone on today?’

"But we’re building where we build [from], and we have been for one or two seasons now – I think we were one of the favourites for relegation last season as well. We scraped it, and I tell you what: we’ll get out of it again, no problem.

"I think we can be better than we were last season, but it’s going to take a bit of time and a bit of patience and probably one or two more players coming through the door, which will happen."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer admitted that he fears it could be another difficult season for the R's, but he believes they should be judged by their results against those expected to be around them in the table.

"It was a bitterly disappointing day for QPR on the opening day at Watford and I fear this will be a long and arduous season for them, scrapping to survive again," Palmer said.

"Watford of course will be one of the teams pushing for promotion, so we will have to put the result in context when we see how QPR come up against the other teams that are fancied to be struggling in the league, but it's definitely a worrying sign."

How will QPR perform in the Championship this season?

It was a hugely concerning start to the season for the Hoops.

There is some mitigation for their defensive struggles as both Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne are currently sidelined, meaning Ainsworth was forced to play Morgan Fox and Joe Gubbins at centre-back against Watford.

But it was an incredibly worrying performance and after the disastrous second half of last season, the R's struggles are showing no signs of coming to an end.

Ainsworth seems to have accepted his side are in a relegation battle and while that may be a realistic assessment of the situation, he should be delivering a more positive message to his players and the supporters, particularly after just one game of the new campaign.

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that the Hoops are facing a tough season and the pressure is building on Ainsworth already.