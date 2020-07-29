London rivals join QPR in pursuit of 24-year-old

Queens Park Rangers will face competition from Brentford in the race to sign Charlie Goode this summer.

The 24-year-old centre-back is attracting the interest of plenty of Championship clubs this summer, with QPR just one name involved.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (29/07, 14:29), QPR and Middlesbrough are both interested and have placed bids of just under £500k to lure Goode out of Northampton Town.

However, those bids are short of the Cobblers’ valuation of the 24-year-old.

Additionally, West London Sport confirm that Brentford have been monitoring Good for some time now, but are yet to make the moves QPR have done to lure him to West London.

Goode made 39 appearances in League Two for Northampton last season, including all three play-off games, helping his side win promotion into the third-tier of English football.

He was Keith Curle’s skipper at Wembley during the play-off final, with the defender helping Northampton to a clean sheet and a 4-0 victory over Exeter City as they stormed to promotion.

Previously in his career, Goode was on the books at Fulham, whilst in senior football he’s had spells with Scunthorpe before settling with Northampton.

The Verdict

Goode has had an exceptional season with Northampton and shown the type of qualities that suggest he’s got what it takes to step up two divisions.

When you look at someone like Ben White, who has been forced to settle for minutes in the lower echelons of the Football League before winning the Championship title with Leeds, you’ve got to think Goode could take the same step.

He’d be excellent for either QPR or Middlesbrough, whilst Brentford have taken this type of chance on players before and had huge success.

There are great options out there.

