Loic Mbe Soh’s current situation at Nottingham Forest becomes clearer

Nottingham Forest have had a number of injuries to contend with so far this season but some good news has been announced about defender Loic Mbe Soh, with boss Steve Cooper telling Nottinghamshire Live that the player is making ‘good progress’ in returning from the sidelines.

After joining the Championship outfit back in 2020 from PSG, the centre-back has featured just ten times for the club so far, with one goal. His most recent fixture came against Huddersfield, when he was an unused substitute and before that, his last action was back in September against Middlesbrough.

He’s only managed to feature in two games so far this campaign and has been forced to sit out on the sidelines due to injury. However, there is some good news for Forest fans who want to see him return to the fold soon, with Steve Cooper telling Nottinghamshire Live that the recovery is going well.

Quiz: Did these 25 Nottingham Forest transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 1) Have Nottingham Forest ever signed Glenn Murray from Brighton? Yes No

Speaking about the injury, Cooper said: “Loic is really upping his rehab.

“He’s still classed as being injured, but we’ve seen him on the grass now and he’s at the next stage of starting to run with his boots on. I don’t think he’s too far away from kicking a ball, so he’s making good progress.”

The Frenchman will be desperate to get back to kicking a ball in competitive action and could soon be back in the mix for a first-team spot at Forest. The defender is seemingly doing well in his recovery and could soon be another defensive option for the club to turn to as the season continues then.

The Verdict

Loic Mbe Soh has shown flashes of promise so far in England and at just 20-years-old, has the potential to become an important defender for his club.

He hasn’t had too much chance to shine this year yet due to injury but it’s good to see his recovery is going well.

With Forest now dragging themselves up the table, they’ll need as many people fit and firing as possible if they want to compete.

Mbe Soh is still relatively inexperienced in the Championship but give him some more gametime and he could adapt quickly and become a key squad player for now.