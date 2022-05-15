Lockyer starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Huddersfield on Monday night

Luton Town‘s season is on the line when they travel to face Huddersfield Town in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final tomorrow night.

The Hatters head to Yorkshire with the score level on aggregate at 1-1 following the first leg at Kenilworth Road on Friday night.

In that first leg, it was the visitors Huddersfield that took the lead at Kenilworth Road, with Danel Sinani opening the scoring in the 12th minute.

The Hatters would level things up through Sonny Bradley in the 30th minute of the match though, with neither side able to find a further breakthrough in the match.

With so much at stake, here, we’ve tried to predict what line up Luton boss Nathan Jones will deploy for the trip to Yorkshire.

With injuries largely hampering Nathan Jones’ selection, we think the line-up will largely remain the same as the XI used for the first leg.

That means Matt Ingram should start in goal, with Reece Burke and Sonny Bradley partnered alongside Tom Lockyer, who replaces Kal Naismith in the backline.

Naismith though, moves into the defensive midfield role, with Henri Lansbury having picked up an injury on Friday night. It is unclear at this stage whether or not he will be fit to feature on Monday night.

The centre of the park should see Jordan Clark and Allan Campbell remain, whilst the flanks should go unchanged, too, with Amari’i Bell occupying the left hand side, and James Bree down the right.

Up front, Cameron Jerome and Harry Cornick will likely be tasked with leading the line for the Hatters and scoring the all important goals.