Lockyer starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Cardiff on Easter Monday

Luton Town picked up an important three points in their play-off chase against Nottingham Forest on Good Friday.

Kal Naismith’s penalty was enough to earn the Hatters all three points at Kenilworth Road, with Nathan Jones’s side able to hold out despite Sonny Bradley’s 77th minute red card.

The result sees the Hatters sitting fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table, five points inside the play-off places and just two behind Huddersfield Town in third.

It’s Cardiff City up next for Luton on Easter Monday, and with that being said, we thought we’d predict a potential XI Nathan Jones could deploy for the clash.

With a lengthy injury list of Henri Lansbury, Jed Steer, Cameron Jerome, Alex Palmer, Gabe Osho and Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, as well as Sonny Bradley’s suspension following his red card versus Forest, Jones looks set to have to get creative with his line up on Monday.

As have we in predicting his XI, so we’ve gone with James Shea in goal, with a back three from left to right of Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke and James Bree.

Kal Naismith could once again occupy a defensive role in the midfield, with Allan Campbell and Robert Snodgrass further ahead in the centre of the park.

Amari’i Bell could occupy the left flank for Nathan Jones’ side, having been so reliable in that role this season, whilst Fred Onyedinma could once again be moved across to the right.

Up front, we think Jones will once again select Harry Cornick and top scorer Elijah Adebayo, looking to them as the main source of goals for the Hatters in this clash.