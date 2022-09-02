Local journalist offers pessimistic further update on West Brom’s pursuit of Fulham player

West Bromwich Albion are unlikely to see Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah arrive at The Hawthorns until the January transfer window at the earliest, according to Birmingham Live journalist Joe Chapman.

The 25-year-old has been on the fringes of the Cottagers’ first team this term, failing to appear in a single matchday squad for Marco Silva’s side this term and with this, the Premier League side looked set to sanction a loan move.

However, they looked to have missed the deadline to get a deal over the line for him, though the midfielder is still waiting in a hotel in Birmingham to see whether there’s any chance of this agreement being revived in his quest to play regular first-team football.

They have also had a similar issue with Brighton and Hove Albion’s Steven Alzate – and his move has reportedly collapsed following the FA’s decision not to grant Albion extra time to get this deal over the line.

This may not bode well for the Baggies in their quest to land the ex-Aston Villa man either – and they face the reality of having a shortage of options at centre-back, in central midfielder and up top if Onomah doesn’t arrive.

And Birmingham Live reporter Chapman doesn’t fancy the second-tier side’s chances of getting this deal over the line with the window now closed.

The Verdict:

This would be a major blow if they were to miss out on him – because it was obvious as soon as Mowatt left that they needed more depth – and the decision to loan him to one of their potential promotion rivals is becoming more puzzling by the day.

Boro haven’t exactly got a huge number of options in the middle of the park themselves – but the addition of Mowatt has given them a boost and this could end up being detrimental to the Baggies.

This saga sums up what was a poor deadline day for the Midlands outfit – because they needed to look at other positions as well as their central midfield and their failure to add depth could end up proving costly for them.

Onomah, who already has plenty of experience in England, could have been a decent signing to have despite not being a guaranteed starter.

Bruce has the likes of Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu at his disposal, with Jake Livermore and Taylor Gardner-Hickman also able to sit in a deep midfield role, but it will be interesting to see how they cope if there’s an injury crisis in that area.