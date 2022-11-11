Loanee uncertainty, Hall interest: The January Birmingham City transfer dilemmas Eustace is likely to face

Birmingham City will be hoping to build upon the encouraging performances that they have managed to deliver in the Championship when the season resumes at the start of December.

Under the guidance of John Eustace, the Blues have managed to secure a number of impressive victories in the second tier and climb up the table.

Currently within striking distance of the play-off places, it will be interesting to see whether the Blues opt to engage in some business when the window opens in the New Year.

As well as potentially adding some fresh faces to their squad, Birmingham could face a battle to keep hold of some of their players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two transfer dilemmas Eustace is likely to face in January…

Will Birmingham need to bolster their midfield amid uncertainty surrounding Krystian Bielik’s future?

Signed on loan from Derby County during the previous transfer window, Krystian Bielik has made 12 appearances for Birmingham this season and is set to feature for Poland in the World Cup.

The Rams possess the ability to recall the 24-year-old from his loan spell in the New Year and may decide to take up this opportunity in order to facilitate a sale.

Keeping this in mind, Eustace will need to draft up a list of potential replacements for Bielik as there is no guarantee that he will stay at St Andrew’s for the remainder of the campaign.

In a recent interview with Birmingham Live, Eustace admitted that he would love to sign Bielik on a permanent basis.

Any potential move could potentially depend on whether a proposed takeover deal is ratified by the EFL.

Could the Blues be tempted to cash in on George Hall amid Leeds United interest?

A recent report from Football Insider revealed that Leeds United are lining up a new offer for George Hall.

It is understood that the Blues rejected a bid believed to be in the region of £3m for the midfielder earlier this year.

With Hall’s deal at St Andrew’s reportedly set to run until 2024, Birmingham will be able to demand a significant amount of money for him in January.

Whereas selling Hall to Leeds will allow the Blues to reinvest in their squad in the next transfer window, Eustace may instead want to retain the 18-year-old’s services.

Hall has provided two direct goal contributions in 16 league appearances this season and is likely to improve significantly as a player if he continues to feature regularly at this level.

Quiz: What club did Birmingham City sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Przemyslaw Placheta Blackburn Rovers Norwich City