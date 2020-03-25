Loan watch: How’s QPR’s Paul Smyth been doing at Wycombe Wanderers this season?

Paul Smyth joined Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers last summer.

QPR have long been lending players to Wycombe. Ainsworth – a hailed player in his time at QPR – has taken on the likes of Ebere Eze before, and last summer he took the 22-year-old Smyth for this season.

He started brightly. Wycombe began the season in fine-form and in Smyth’s early appearances he looked sharp and hungry to prove himself in League One.

He’s been with QPR since joining from Linfield in July 2017 and has since made a handful of appearances for the first-team, but spending most of his time out on-loan – he spent the second-half of last season with Accrington Stanley.

But this campaign hasn’t entirely gone to plan for Smyth – he picked up a nasty muscle injury in the first month of the season and went on to miss the next few.

It was a huge injury blow for a player who looked set to have a big season, and it seems to have taken it’s toll on him – he’s been a mainstay in the side since December but he’s yet to add to the one goal he scored before his injury.

Smyth’s downturn in form has coincided with Wycombe’s, and the club could well miss out on a top-six finish after being in the top-two for the best part.

When he returns to QPR in the summer, Smyth will have an uphill task in trying to get into Mark Warburton’s first-team. There’s bound to be some departures at the club, but Smyth still looks a way off a starting spot.