Loan watch: How’s QPR’s Deshane Dalling getting on in Ireland?

Queens Park Rangers’ Deshane Dalling joined League of Ireland Premier Division side Cork City on-loan last month.

The 21-year-old only made his first-team debut for QPR in January, coming on as a late substitute in the 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea City. He played 11-minutes that day but didn’t make a match-day squad after, before joining Cork on-loan until June.

Cork have had a torrid start to their season – they’ve lost four of their opening five games, conceding 11 and scoring just the one goal.

Dalling made his debut off the bench before getting his first start against Shamrock Rovers last month. Cork were trailing by two goals before Dalling was shown a straight red card, and Cork went on to lose the game 6-0.

Having served his suspension, Dalling was straight back in the team for the following Finn Harps game, and played the full 90-minutes as his side claimed the three points, and scored their only goal of the season so far.

The Irish league is difficult to grasp in terms of quality – it’s likely comparable to Non-League football in England in terms of the players they have, and it should be a good level for Dalling to develop at.

He’s been a prominent member of the development squad this season and he earned his loan-move. It’ll set him up to have an even better season next time round, though the first-team at QPR still seems a way off, and another loan-move may follow.

QPR fans will be keeping a close eye on how Dalling performs – his Cork career so far has been contested but if he can keep getting full-matches under his belt, he’ll soon develop into the player that he promises to be.