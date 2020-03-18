Loan watch: How’s Cardiff City’s Joe Day faring at AFC Wimbledon?

Cardiff City goalkeeper Joe Day joined AFC Wimbledon on-loan in January.

The 29-year-old joined Cardiff last summer after several seasons with fellow Welsh outfit Newport County. He’d enjoyed a successful five-year stint at Newport but joined Cardiff as back-up, to both Alex Smithies and Neil Etheridge.

He did manage to make a league appearance for the club though, and one in the EFL Cup too, but Neil Harris thought best to send him out on-loan for this second-half of the season, and he ended up at League One side AFC Wimbledon.

Day went straight into the starting line-up. He’s played every game for his new club since joining, making nine appearances in League One before matches were postponed earlier this week.

Despite Wimbledon’s lowly league position – they currently sit in 20th-place in the League One table – Day has proved a rock between the sticks.

Bar from a 5-0 defeat at Oxford United last month, Day has been a formidable force for his new side, keeping three clean sheets in his nine league appearances.

If and when the season resumes, Day will be hoping that he can play a big part in keeping Wimbledon in League One.

He’s a reputable Football League goalkeeper and he’s one of three top keepers at Cardiff, so game-time in South Wales was always going to be hard to come by.

But if he impresses in the remainder of the season, and with the likelihood of Etheridge moving on in the summer, Day could well return to Cardiff and compete with Smithies for the no.1 spot.