Loan watch: How is Swansea City’s Barrie McKay getting on at Fleetwood?

Barrie McKay has struggled to establish himself at Swansea City since he joined the Welsh club following their relegation from the Premier League in the summer of 2018.

The winger’s arrival was sanctioned by former Swans boss Graham Potter who deployed McKay heavily at the start of the 2018/19 season, but the Scot was largely confined to the bench over the course of the term as he managed just 16 league starts.

McKay was utilised even less by Steve Cooper during the first half of the current campaign as he made just four substitute outings in the Championship, and this led to the 25-year-old joining League One side Fleetwood on loan during the January window.

The former Rangers man has quickly established himself as a key figure at Highbury Stadium after starting their last seven matches, with McKay having registered two goals and two assists for Joey Barton’s side during this time.

One of the biggest criticisms of McKay at Swansea was that he was never able to perform at a consistently high standard despite showing signs of his quality, but it certainly seems his temporary switch to Fleetwood appears to have brought the best out of him.

It will now be some time before McKay next features for Fleetwood given the EFL’s fixture suspension, but it will be interesting to see where how he fares during the remaining games and where his future lies beyond his loan spell with the Fishermen.

The attacking midfielder still has one year left to run on his three-year contract at the Liberty Stadium, but his solid start to life in the third tier suggests this could be the best place for him to ply his trade as opposed to sitting on the bench at Swansea.