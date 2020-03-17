Loan watch: How is Millwall’s Jason McCarthy getting on at Wycombe Wanderers?

Millwall defender Jason McCarthy is currently spending the second half of the campaign at League One promotion-chasers Wycombe Wanderers.

The 24-year-old joined the Lions from the Chairboys on a permanent deal in the summer, but after making just one league start and five appearances in total, the defender made the switch back to Adams Park for the remainder of the season in January.

Wycombe are enjoying a memorable campaign and although they’ve slipped to 8th in the current standings, they’re just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places, with at least one game in hand on the majority of the sides above them.

McCarthy made his second Chairboys debut on the day he re-signed and marked his homecoming by netting an exquisite leveller in Wycombe’s 2-1 victory against Rochdale on 18 January.

Since then, the right-back has started all eight League One games as Gareth Ainsworth looks to guide his side into the second-tier for the first time in their history.

Mahlon Romeo’s excellent form during the first half of the season saw McCarthy’s opportunities severely limited in SE16, although the Southampton-born defender will be hoping to be playing his football at Championship level one way or another next term.

Millwall fans will be pleased to hear that McCarthy is being given regular game-time, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the defender back at Adams Park on a permanent basis in the summer.