Loan signings departing, Defensive reinforcements, EFL restrictions: The latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer talking points

Last night’s 3-0 defeat to Hartlepool United in the Papa John’s Trophy aside, Sheffield Wednesday look to have turned a corner recently.

Darren Moore’s side have taken seven points from their last three League One games, a run that has helped them move to within one point of the top six.

Wednesday will know that a strong run in the second half of the season will be needed to secure a play-off berth or potentially automatic promotion and the January transfer window may be vital to that.

With less than a month to go until the winter window opens, we’ve highlighted the latest Wednesday transfer talking points…

Loan signings to depart?

The Owls utilised the loan market in the summer but it would be no surprise to see a few of their signings recalled in the January window.

New Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder may feel he could use Lewis Wing in his squad, while Lewis Gibson is back at Everton recovering from injury and Yorkshire Live has revealed Moore is considering terminating the deal.

The Wednesday boss has revealed he is working to keep some of his loan signings at the club beyond the January window, with Wolves attacker Theo Corbeanu likely top of his list after the reports back in October.

It’s certainly something to keep an eye on.

Defensive reinforcements?

The defensive line is clearly an area that needs reinforcement in the winter window, with Callum Paterson having been used at centre-back in recent weeks.

That is mostly due to injuries to a number of defenders but that just means more cover is needed.

Wednesday are understood to have tried to sign free agent Adrian Mariappa in November, though he joined Macarthur Bulls instead, so we can expect to see them do some business once the windows open.

Hands tied?

Though he’ll want to make improvements to his squad in January, it seems it may not be easy for Moore to do so.

According to Yorkshire Live, the Owls are likely to be under EFL restrictions when the transfer market opens but the club will be looking to make the most of free transfers and loans.

Loans for the kids?

Assuming Moore is able to bring in a few new arrivals, we could see Wednesday send a few of their young players out on loan to get experience elsewhere.

If new defenders arrive then David Agbontohoma could benefit from a move to get regular football while the likes of Korede Adedoyin and Liam Waldock have been short of minutes and could also depart.