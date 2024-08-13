QPR are in advanced talks to sign Brest winger Karamoko Dembele on a season-long loan with an option to buy, having emerged as the frontrunners in the race for his services as of late.

The latest development regarding Dembele's immediate future comes via a reveal from The Athletic's Adam Leventhal, which contrasts with previous reports which have surfaced over the last few days.

Nonetheless, QPR appear poised to land the signature of a player who has been much-courted across the Championship following his exploits on loan with Blackpool in the third-tier of English football last term.

Optimism hasn't waned too much at Loftus Road despite Saturday afternoon's 3-1 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion, where there is palpable confidence going into Marti Cifuentes' first full season in the dugout.

The likes of Daniel Bennie, Paul Nardi, Hevertton Santos, Liam Morrison and most notably Zan Celar and Jonathan Varane have all moved to West London across the summer transfer window, with QPR still striving to do further business before the deadline at the end of this month.

The Athletic's report discloses that negotiations are advancing between Brest and QPR for the signing of Dembele.

It is now claimed, however, that the move would initially come as a loan deal, albeit with a £1.4m option to buy at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The news comes a fresh twist from reports elsewhere, which had claimed Dembele was due to undertake a medical at QPR across the weekend ahead of a €3m (£2.6m) switch that also included add-ons and a sell-on clause.

However, it would be imagined that QPR's purchase option would include future bonus clauses given Dembele's age. The 21-year-old has been a hot property in recent months, with Derby County, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers all having been credited with an interest in acquiring his signature.

But despite the apparent change in circumstances, it still feels likely that Dembele will become a QPR player in the near future.

Karamoko Dembele may be QPR's Chris Willock upgrade

QPR supporters were understandably disappointed when Chris Willock chose not to renew his contract at the club and move on to Championship rivals Cardiff City instead. Although Willock had struggled with consistency and availability in his final two seasons with the R's, he remains a frightening talent at the peak of his powers and losing him for a free transfer was a real blow.

Of course, though, his stock has dropped off somewhat while Dembele's is only elevating, so QPR may have not only sourced a replacement but indeed an upgrade - and a mightily impressive one at that.

Capable out wide or in the number 10 role, Dembele possesses tremendous technical ability and can glide with and progress the ball, breeze past opponents, carve out chances at will with his line-breaking passing and finish off attacking moves, which is a contrast to Willock, who often left much to be desired in the way of his end product.

Karamoko Dembele's 23/24 stats for Blackpool, as per FotMob Appearances 39 Goals 8 Assists 13 Chances created 77 Successful dribbles 50

He's at the age where he's only going to get better, and he finally appears to be en-route to unlocking the rich potential which has stuck by his name ever since he debuted for Celtic's under-20 side as a 13-year-old many years ago.

Fans may be somewhat frustrated that the deal is not as close to completion as other reports had suggested, but to be advancing to sign Dembele on an initial loan period - lessening the risk element from the move - and with the option to purchase him for a cheaper fee than what was touted represents seriously impressive business.

Make no mistake about it, Dembele could prove to be one of the coups of the summer.