‘Loan’, ‘Keep’ – Leeds United midfielder’s short-term future at Elland Road: The verdict

Leeds United will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion into the Premier League this season.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed of Fulham with just nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The EFL have recently confirmed that fixtures in the second tier will get back underway on the weekend of the 20th June after off-the-field events brought an abrupt halt to that bid for promotion.

One player that has struggled to be given much of an opportunity with Marcelo Bielsa’s senior side is Alfie McCalmont, who has made just two appearances for the Whites this term.

The young midfielder has recently been praised by former Leeds man Noel Whelan, and felt as though the 20-year-old should be included in the first-team squad more regularly to further his development.

So, should Leeds be looking at loaning McCalmont out next season or should they be keeping him in and around the first-team squad?

George Harbey:

I think it would be wise to loan out McCalmont next season, especially if Leeds make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

He is a young player with huge amounts of potential and he has already been given a chance to shine under Bielsa, but you have to wonder how much game time he will receive in the Premier League next season.

He can’t get into Leeds’ current midfield as they have so much quality in there, and Bielsa will be keen to strengthen that this summer as they gear up for a potential return to the top-flight.

A loan to a Championship side could be the making of McCalmont as he looks to guide his way towards a first-team spot.

Alfie Burns:

It depends entirely on the division Leeds are playing their football in next season.

If Bielsa’s side bomb promotion, Kalvin Phillips is on his way out and McCalmont has been recommended by Bielsa to step into the role of the 24-year-old if he heads for the Premier League.

However, if Leeds get over the line in the race for promotion, Phillips stays and the side continues to be built around him in the Premier League, subsequently blocking McCalmont’s path to the first-team.

Then, you maybe start looking at a loan move to the Championship, where the Northern Irish international can get 46 games under his belt.

George Dagless:

It depends on their summer spending.

Even if they get the riches associated with PL promotion, many expect this summer to be smaller in terms of fees getting spent.

If Leeds decide it’s best to be a bit more frugal, I would keep McCalmont around for sure.

If Leeds are able to sign some good players in the window, though, a loan deal away to the Championship wouldn’t hurt him at all.