‘Loan him to Leeds’, ‘Get a sell on clause’ – Many West Brom fans debate 20 y/o’s future

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have debated the future of forward Jonathan Leko, who returned to the club from Charlton Athletic in December.

Leko began his career at West Brom, joining the at the age of 11 in 2010, and he quickly made a name for himself, progressing through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns.

Making his debut five years later for the first team, Leko enjoyed rare appearances in the Premier League, before being loaned out to Bristol City in 2017.

11 games at Ashton Gate saw Leko fail to find the back of the net and he was recalled by the Baggies six months early.

Appearing very rarely between 2018 and 2019, Leko was again subject to a loan with Charlton last summer, and he enjoyed a much-improved spell with the Addicks, scoring five goals in 21 games.

Returning early from his spell with the former Premier League club due to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury, which will keep him out of action until the end of the season, Leko’s future is now up for debate.

The question of whether Leko should be given a chance for the Baggies next season was raised in the WE AM THE BAGGIES Facebook group and many fans have been debating the youngster’s future.

Below are some of the replies…

Ash Chambers: I’d loan him out again. He’s still Young and can only get better.

Luke Aulton: Loan him to Leeds

Susan Morgan Baker: No way

Peter Guarino: Joking aren’t you?

Stephen Stokes: Is this a joke

Andy Dixon: Depends on which club

David Reason: No – he’s hasn’t made it yet and it’s time to move him on I’m afraid.

Alan Farrell: Yes should get a chance as we will prob HG AVE so many games in short space of they go ahead he might well be needed

Kevin Hennessy: Not a chance

Darren Lyons: No get rid of him and get a sell on clause