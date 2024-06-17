Highlights Middlesbrough aiming for promotion after strong finish.

A mix of signings and exits for Boro this summer.

Carrick may send Alex Gilbert on loan for development.

Middlesbrough will be hoping to challenge for promotion from the Championship next season.

Boro missed out on the play-offs after an inconsistent campaign this season, but a run of just one defeat in their final 12 games has given supporters plenty of hope going into the summer.

Michael Carrick's side finished eighth in the table, just four points behind the top six, and they will be looking to build on that next season.

It has been a busy start to the summer for Boro, with defender Luke Ayling joining the club on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell, while forward Delano Burzgorg, who spent last season on loan at Huddersfield Town, has made the move from Mainz.

Boro are believed to be closing in on the signing of Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris for a fee in the region of $4 million (£3.14 million), and that is unlikely to be the end of the club's summer business.

There have also been a number of exits, with the likes of Liam Roberts and Paddy McNair being released at the end of their contracts, and Carrick could consider allowing some of those who are not part of his plans to depart.

Forward Alex Gilbert enjoyed an impressive end to the campaign, but with Boro strengthening in the forward areas, his game time could be restricted next season, and he is one player Carrick may decide to send out on loan.

Michael Carrick should sanction Alex Gilbert loan move this summer

Gilbert joined Boro from Brentford last summer for a fee of around £1 million after he turned down the offer of a new contract with the Bees, and the club fought off competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest to land his signature.

The 22-year-old was limited to late substitute appearances for much of the season, but with Boro's play-off hopes over, he was handed an opportunity towards the end of the campaign.

Gilbert started Boro's final two games of the season, and while he impressed in both games, his performance in the 4-1 win at Cardiff City was the standout as he registered a goal and an assist.

Speaking after the victory over the Bluebirds, Carrick revealed his delight at seeing Gilbert get on the scoresheet, and he praised him for his improvement over the course of the season.

"There were mixed reasons behind the decision [to start him]. It’s not judgement day, by any stretch. He deserved an opportunity. He’s trained so well and applied himself so well. He’s definitely improved as the season has gone on, and grown and matured too," Carrick told Teesside Live.

"That’s what Alex can do. We know he’s got goals in him; he’s a terrific finisher. So it was not surprising to see him stick that away. Nonetheless, it was a fantastic finish. He’s had good impact when he’s come on recently, so it felt like the next step for him and he took it really well, so we’re really pleased for him.

"As you’d expect [he wanted to impress]. The boys went about it in the right way in general today and showed good attitude and mentality towards the game."

Gilbert ended the season with one goal and three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions, and he will now be looking to kick on after what he admitted was a "tough" first year at the Riverside Stadium.

There is no doubt that Gilbert took his chance in the latter part of the season, but with Boro aiming to challenge for promotion next term, it remains to be seen whether he is ready to be a regular in the Championship, and he could be pushed down the pecking order by any new signings.

Emmanuel Latte Lath was Boro's top scorer this season with 18 goals in 36 games and he will be Carrick's first choice striker next season, while Josh Coburn will be fit again after injury, and Burgzorg will add further competition for places.

The Northern Echo revealed earlier this week that Boro are keen to bring in another striker, so it seems unlikely that Burzgorg will be the last of their attacking reinforcements.

Gilbert can also play out wide or in a number 10 role, but with the likes of Isaiah Jones, Marcus Forss, Finn Azaz, Riley McGree and Sammy Silvera at the club, he could find himself on the bench once again next season, which would not be good for his development.

A loan spell in League One or the Scottish Premiership could be the perfect move for Gilbert this summer to enable him to play regular football and improve his all-round game, and should he perform well, he would return to Teesside ready to fight for a starting spot.

Carrick is clearly a big fan of Gilbert, and he would be a useful option to have in the squad if Boro decide to keep hold of him, but a temporary move away from the club could be beneficial for all parties.