Highlights Port Vale have made a positive start to the season, bouncing back from an opening day defeat and moving up to second in the table.

The club has taken a different approach this season by signing younger, more creative players from elite academies.

While they have been winning narrow games, Port Vale needs to improve their goal-scoring ability to maintain their success in the long run.

EFL pundit Sam Parkin has heaped praise on Port Vale, and the change in approach that has resulted in a positive start to League One.

Port Vale bounce back from opening day horror show

The Valiants appointed Andy Crosby in the summer, which was a brave decision considering his lack of experience as a number one.

And, he got off to the worst possible start, with Barnsley hammering Port Vale 7-0 on the opening day.

Yet, they have bounced back from that superbly, and a 1-0 win over Northampton on Saturday saw the side move up to second place in the table.

Given their resources, Vale are overachieving a lot at the moment, and Parkin told the ‘What the EFL?’ podcast that he has been hugely impressed with the way the club are heading, even if he had some doubts whether their exceptional start is sustainable.

“Credit to the decision makers at the club.I think this is Port Vale going different tack completely. They’ve had a history of signing more experienced players, often from the local area, and being really hard to beat. They were quite direct under Darrell Clarke. This is a much younger team, loads of energy signing players from elite academies.

“James Plant is one that came through their academy, only 19, Olle Arblaster, Alfie DEvine, Tom Sang. This is very unlike Port Vale. I think the answer is better players, more creative players. But, one problem is not scoring enough goals for their dominance. That’s a bit of an issue that needs to be solved.

“They’re winning a lot of narrow games, they’re the lowest scorers in the top-half, so whether this can be maintained is probably dependent on whether they can add more goals. I was probably a bit dismissive of Andy Crosby when he got this job, I thought it was an uninspiring appointment. So, a brilliant start to the season, scoring a lot of late goals. Loads to like about them.”

Can Port Vale defy the odds?

This feels like a more even League One than it has been in recent years, although there’s no denying that there are still some clubs with budgets that dwarf others.

The reality is that nobody expected Port Vale to be in the mix, but Crosby’s side have shown some real quality in the opening weeks. Crucially, as Parkin says, there is a good look about the team, as they have real energy, determination and hunger, which can take a team a long way.

So, whilst it’s too early to judge, the early signs are positive, and it will be interesting to see how the side copes with the busy schedule coming up.

What next for Port Vale?

Next up for Vale is a home game against Burton Albion on Tuesday night, with the Brewers making the trip looking for their first win of the season.

Therefore, the form book would suggest a home win, but Crosby won’t be allowing any complacency to creep in, and the team need to show they can handle the favourites tag with this game.