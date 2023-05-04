Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted his side fell below their normal levels in the defeat to Huddersfield Town on Thursday night.

Huddersfield secure survival

With the Blades having already won promotion to the Premier League, there was no doubting that the game meant much more to the hosts, who needed a point to secure their safety in the league.

However, Neil Warnock’s Terriers were surprisingly poor in the first half, as Sheffield United controlled the play, and Daniel Jebbison was guilty of spurning a clear chance that could have put the Blades ahead.

But, it was a different story after the break, as Huddersfield played with much more intensity, and Heckingbottom’s men were struggling to match the hosts.

In the end, a brilliant Danny Ward effort would seal the points for the hosts, sending Reading to League One.

And, speaking in his press conference after the game, Heckingbottom acknowledged his side didn’t do enough, although he wouldn’t let it detract from what has been achieved this season.

“I'm reflecting on this result and there's loads of stuff I want to say that I'd normally say but, of course, I have to put it in perspective.

"They (the players) know what I think. Not one of us enjoyed that. Not one of us. But we've earned the right to be in this position, and we would much rather have it the way that we've done it. We've had two fantastic days at Bramall Lane - the one with West Brom, sealing it as early as we could and then the last home game of the season and another full house, celebrating together.”

Heckingbottom will want to end on a high

With Sheffield United having already achieved their objective this season, it was always going to be hard to match the intensity of Huddersfield, who were desperate to get the result they needed to stay in the league. It wasn’t an awful performance, but they were poor in the second half.

Now, it’s onto Birmingham, and with Blues having nothing to play for, it will be a pressure free game, and it’s a chance to send the fans off for a good summer with one final performance.

Heckingbottom will no doubt want an improvement at St. Andrew’s, but the reality is that it’s already been a memorable season, and there will be a real excitement about the club as they gear up for the Premier League once again.