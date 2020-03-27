‘Loads of sense’ – Many QPR fans react to Mark Warburton’s verdict on season suspension

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Queens Park Rangers fans have praised manager Mark Warburton after he called for the current football season to be completed.

With the football season currently suspended, players are training at home and it is not yet known when it will be safe for them to restart.

For a number of clubs, including QPR, there are concerns over whether playoff pursuits will be suspended, while there could also be a knock-on effect on the transfer window.

Speaking to QPR head of media Paul Morrissey, Warburton insisted that the current season needs to be finished, whenever that may be.

“I cannot speak for supporters, who understand why this delay has been introduced, but they want to know that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

“They can deal with this bit, but they need confirmation that this will resume.”

QPR are currently 13th in the Championship table but only face a six-point gap to Preston North End in sixth, with nine matches still to play.

