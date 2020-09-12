‘Load of garbage’, ‘Pathetic’ – These Derby County fans are furious after opening day result

Derby County suffered an opening day defeat as they were beaten 2-0 by Reading at Pride Park this afternoon.

After a mixed first season, many Rams fans are hoping to push for promotion under Phillip Cocu and whilst that’s obviously still a possibility, their weaknesses were highlighted against Reading.

The hosts were toothless in attack, registering just two shots on target, and goals from Lucas Joao and Ovie Ejaria sealed a deserved win for the Royals.

It followed a similar theme to the League Cup game against Barrow last week, where the East Midlands outfit rarely threatened, although they did win on penalties that day.

Perhaps the main positive for Derby is that the transfer window remains open and this performance reinforced the fact that Cocu needs at least a few new faces in the final third before the deadline.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the defeat from Twitter…

Pathetic. Nothing up front. Sign a striker or we have to hope for 45 0-0 draws which will still send us down. Cocu doesn’t motivate anyone. — gordon kinnear (@gkbusdriver) September 12, 2020

Given that this is the reality of the team rebuild that performance was dreadful. The manager, if retained, needs a number of seasons to build a successful team but that was grim. The ampont of development time, measured in seasons, in which to create a viable team has been — Jim Horton (@jfh122) September 12, 2020

No attacking threat, were in for an even worse season than last year! Make some signings and change the tactics! Rowett football still won us games ffs 🙄 — Karl Cook 🐑 (@CookieDCFC93) September 12, 2020

Could have a 28 year old Messi in this 11 and he would not touch the ball. So negative in everything we do with the ball. — Dave Lister (@DiscoDave1980) September 12, 2020

Load of garbage!! Its alright playing the young lads if they are up to it but as far as im concerned they definitely arnt. Whittaker especially is no first team player but all are overated — Garry Fawcett (@GarryFawcett2) September 12, 2020

Brush ourselves down, add a couple attacking options, players hopefully return from injury, remain calm….go again! — Ben Knowles (@deflepps) September 12, 2020

Time for management change — Benjamin (@DaBoosterCali) September 12, 2020