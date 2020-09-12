Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Load of garbage’, ‘Pathetic’ – These Derby County fans are furious after opening day result

Published

4 mins ago

on

Derby County suffered an opening day defeat as they were beaten 2-0 by Reading at Pride Park this afternoon.

After a mixed first season, many Rams fans are hoping to push for promotion under Phillip Cocu and whilst that’s obviously still a possibility, their weaknesses were highlighted against Reading.

The hosts were toothless in attack, registering just two shots on target, and goals from Lucas Joao and Ovie Ejaria sealed a deserved win for the Royals.

It followed a similar theme to the League Cup game against Barrow last week, where the East Midlands outfit rarely threatened, although they did win on penalties that day.

Perhaps the main positive for Derby is that the transfer window remains open and this performance reinforced the fact that Cocu needs at least a few new faces in the final third before the deadline.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the defeat from Twitter…


