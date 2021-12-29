Lloyd Kelly to West Ham: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is a transfer target for high-flying Premier League side West Ham United in the upcoming January transfer window, per The Telegraph.

The 23-year-old joined Bournemouth in 2019 from Bristol City in a £13 million deal but only played eight times in the Premier League as the Cherries were relegated in his debut season.

Kelly has been a regular fixture though since Bournemouth have been back in the Championship and has regularly skippered Scott Parker’s side at centre-back this season.

His performances have attracted the interest of David Moyes’ side, who are currently sitting in 5th position in the Premier League and are into the last 16 of the Europa League but are currently in the midst of an injury crisis in defence.

Is it a good potential move?

With just Craig Dawson and Issa Diop being the Hammers’ only fit centre-backs right now thanks to long-term injuries to Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna, Kelly would immediately head to the London Stadium and challenge for a starting berth.

So in that sense it would be a good move and David Moyes isn’t afraid to give younger, less experienced players a go – with just eight Premier League appearances to his name you could say that Kelly still is slightly inexperienced.

When Zouma is fit again then Kelly may struggle to start if he doesn’t make an immediate impact but Moyes has proven to rotate his defensive options due to the European fixtures as well so if it’s game-time he wants, Kelly would get that.

Would he start?

Kelly wouldn’t be guaranteed to start right away, but he’s got age on his side compared to Dawson and unlike West Ham’s other fit defenders, Kelly is left-footed.

So that means he may be more likely to get starts because he could provide a lot of balance in the defence – and if Moyes wants to play with three defenders then the 23-year-old would almost surely be starting matches.

What does he offer?

Kelly is quick on his feet for a centre-back, can distribute the ball out from the back with his feet and he brings balance to the defence as well.

A lot of managers like at least one left-footed centre-back in their side and with Ogbonna injury-stricken for the rest of the season, the links to Kelly make a lot of sense.