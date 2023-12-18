Highlights Newcastle United will face Chelsea in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, aiming to replicate their success in last season's competition.

The team is dealing with an injury crisis, which limits their options for rotation in the starting lineup.

Players like Dan Burn, Lewis Miley, and Miguel Almiron could feature prominently in the squad due to injuries and recent performances.

Newcastle United will be looking to secure their place in the Quarter Finals of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

The Magpies made it all the way to the final of this competition last season, and will be aiming to pick up a win that continues their hopes of going one better this time around, when they face Mauricio Pochettino's side.

After a run of three games without a win in all competitions, Eddie Howe's side returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win at home to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

That however, was another game in which they forced to count the cost of a mounting injury list, that limits Howe's scope to rotate for this match.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Newcastle United starting XI Howe could name to face Chelsea in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, using their 4-3-3 formation, on Tuesday night, right here.

Goalkeeper: Martin Dubravka

With first choice stopper Nick Pope among those currently unavailable due to injury, Dubravka ought to once again start between the posts against Chelsea.

Left-Back: Dan Burn

With Matt Targett also out injured, and Lewis Hall ineligible against the club he is still technically on loan from, Burn's own recent return from injury feels particularly timely for the Magpies.

Centre Back: Sven Botman

Howe has suggested that Botman could be in contention for a return to action against Chelsea, which would be helpful for Newcastle, given fellow centre back Fabian Schar was added to the club's injury list in that win over Fulham on Saturday.

Centre Back: Jamaal Lascelles

Club captain Lascelles has stepped up impressively amid this recent injury crisis, and should therefore be well placed to keep his spot in the lineup at Stamford Bridge.

Right-Back: Kieran Trippier

Trippier was forced off with a knock against AC Milan in the Champions League last week, then missed the Fulham game due to suspension, so he may be fresh enough to return here, where his experience and leadership could see him get the nod to start ahead of Tino Livramento.

Centre Midfield: Lewis Miley

With Joelinton forced off early on against Fulham, Lewis Miley, who replaced the Brazilian from the bench and opened the scoring in that win, looks a strong option to take his place from the start at Stamford Bridge.

Centre Midfield: Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes has been a vital figure for Newcastle since arriving at the club with some big contributions, so he will surely be well set to keep his place in the side for a match as important as this.

Centre Midfield: Sean Longstaff

Longstaff made his return to Newcastle's starting lineup in the win over Fulham, a role he could keep for this game, given the absence of a number of Newcastle's other options in the centre of the park.

Left-Wing: Anthony Gordon

Gordon is arguably producing his best form for Newcastle this season, which means he ought to be well set to start against Chelsea, having overcome a knock suffered against AC Milan to feature for 84 minutes against Fulham at the weekend, while Harvey Barnes remains out injured.

Centre Forward: Callum Wilson

Howe has indicated that the Magpies will need to monitor the groin injury that kept Alexander Isak out of Saturday's win at Fulham, meaning he may choose to play things safe and have the equally reliable Callum Wilson lead the line against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Right-Wing: Miguel Almiron

Jacob Murphy is another currently on Newcastle's injury, meaning that Miguel Almiron, who has excelled in recent seasons and got on the scoresheet again at the weekend, looks to have a good chance of forming part of the Magpies' attack once again in this meeting with Chelsea.