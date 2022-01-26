‘Living up to the potential’ – Many Luton Town fans react as player shines in victory over Bristol City

Luton Town secured their third victory in four league games to push themselves back into the top half of the Championship.

It was certainly not one of the club’s better performances this season, but ultimately, the three points remained with the Bedfordshire club.

Tom Lockyer opened the scoring for the hosts with 42 minutes on the clock, with the returning defender heading in from James Bree’s perfectly-placed cross after a well-worked corner kick routine.

Andreas Weimann restored parity for the visitors 10 minutes into the second half, capitalising from a number of mistakes from a Luton perspective.

Elijah Adebayo then managed to score the all-important winner midway thought the second half, when he got the last touch from Lockyer’s knock down, with Bree once again providing the magic with the set-piece.

Bree, who has missed the last two games through a slight injury, returned to the starting line up and put in a great performance from right wing-back.

Bree’s injury forced the Hatters into bringing Peter Kioso back from his loan spell at MK Dons, with the 22-year-old also being able to operate as a central defender.

The former Aston Villa defender has sometimes come under scrutiny for his set-piece delivery, however, his driving runs forward and link up play has been a major positive for the Hatters this season.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans on Twitter have reacted to Bree’s performance last night…

James Bree proving everyone wrong week in week out is quality — ‏ً (@lutonedh) January 25, 2022

Say it louder for the haters at the back https://t.co/cUSJYBOMUU — Dave (@LTFC_Dave) January 25, 2022

Not the same without this lad in the team 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/WY1hSjjb2S — Lou (@BingBongAYOO) January 25, 2022

Well done James, a great performance and it was a pleasure for us to present you with this award 👏🏻 — Gary Pettit (@GaryAPettit) January 26, 2022

Class performance well deserved — ً (@LTFC__) January 25, 2022

Living up to the potential 💪 — Edwin Vass (@3dw1n__) January 25, 2022

Finally putting in the class balls we know he always had the potential to! — James Payne (@jamesltfc02) January 25, 2022