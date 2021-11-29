Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Living our dream’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to Billy Sharp’s latest message

Published

3 mins ago

on

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to react to Billy Sharp’s latest message following the club’s clash with Bristol City.

Sharp was introduced as a substitute in the second-half of this fixture and went on to make a positive impact for the Blades as he scored his sixth goal of the season.

Rhian Brewster gave United the lead in the 40th minute as he fired home after being teed up by Enda Stevens.

Following the break, Sharp had an acrobatic effort saved by Robins goalkeeper Dan Bentley before he doubled his side’s advantage in the closing stages of the game.

As a result of this triumph, the Blades moved up to 13th in the Championship standings.

Reflecting on the club’s latest display on Twitter, Sharp admitted that it felt great to score at Bramall Lane.

The forward posted: “This feeling.

“7 points from 9 a good week from the boys.”

Upon seeing Sharp’s message, many Blades fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

The Blades will be looking to back up their victory over the Robins when they head to Wales to face Cardiff City in the Championship next weekend.

United could potentially leapfrog the likes of Middlesbrough and Blackpool in the second-tier standings by sealing all three points in this fixture.


