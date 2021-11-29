‘Living our dream’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to Billy Sharp’s latest message

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to react to Billy Sharp’s latest message following the club’s clash with Bristol City.

Sharp was introduced as a substitute in the second-half of this fixture and went on to make a positive impact for the Blades as he scored his sixth goal of the season.

Rhian Brewster gave United the lead in the 40th minute as he fired home after being teed up by Enda Stevens.

Following the break, Sharp had an acrobatic effort saved by Robins goalkeeper Dan Bentley before he doubled his side’s advantage in the closing stages of the game.

As a result of this triumph, the Blades moved up to 13th in the Championship standings.

Reflecting on the club’s latest display on Twitter, Sharp admitted that it felt great to score at Bramall Lane.

The forward posted: “This feeling.

“7 points from 9 a good week from the boys.”

Upon seeing Sharp’s message, many Blades fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Living our dream ⚔️ — Mark Deffley™⚔🟥⬜️🟥 (@BlademarkSUFC) November 28, 2021

Sharpie – Blades Legend — Matt W – Webster (@MattWWebster) November 28, 2021

What a lad — Ｊｏｅ (@JoeSYblade) November 28, 2021

Top draw today billy keep it up boys — matt ramsden (@mramsden25) November 28, 2021

Billy Sharp scores goals ❤️🙌 — Tom Deakin (@deaks_89) November 28, 2021

keep on doing wat ya do best billy sharp scores goals — Steve Bainbridge (@arbablade) November 28, 2021

You're the man Billy, always be our leader and captain. — Jim Bo (@JimBo_JimmyBoy) November 28, 2021

Ur the man pal ,won loss or draw ,but just want the passion and that’s back well done boys 🔴⚪️⚫️👏👏👏👏👏 — adrian barnes (@Abarnes3Adrian) November 28, 2021

That goal is a proper goal body on the line only caring about sticking it in the net in front of the kop love it 😍👏👏 — Meeksy!!! (@meeksy37) November 28, 2021

The Blades will be looking to back up their victory over the Robins when they head to Wales to face Cardiff City in the Championship next weekend.

United could potentially leapfrog the likes of Middlesbrough and Blackpool in the second-tier standings by sealing all three points in this fixture.