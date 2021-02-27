‘Living off his reputation’, ‘Beyond a joke’ – These Stoke City fans slam individual after Brentford loss

Stoke City lost more ground in the race for the play-offs, as they were beaten 2-1 by Brentford this afternoon.

Michael O’Neill’s side took a very early lead through Jacob Brown, and they went in at the break a goal up after a pretty accomplished first-half showing, as the Bees struggled to create clear openings.

However, it was a different story in the second 45, as Vitaly Janelt drew the hosts level, before Ivan Toney struck the winner with just over ten minutes to play.

In truth, the Potters could have few complaints, as they were comfortably second best as the game went on.

One man who particularly struggled was midfielder John Obi Mikel. The 33-year-old failed to get to grips with the Brentford midfield, when O’Neill would’ve wanted the former Chelsea man to stand up as a leader in the team.

For some Stoke fans, this is the latest poor performance from the 33-year-old, and here we look at some of the comments to his display today…

We haven't won a single game that Mikel has started since the Huddersfield game in November last year, 23 GAMES AGO!!

Does that not tell you something??

O'Neill needs to wake the hell up!!

And he must be the worst in the league for the effectiveness of his substitutions!#scfc — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) February 27, 2021

Can't be having vokes Chester and Mikel at the club next season . Beyond a joke how bad they are and what they bring to the table . Nothing #SCFC #StokeCity — Daniel Johnson (@rodneyp1978) February 27, 2021

What do you think MON sees in Mikel that we aren’t seeing? — Wizards of Drivel (@wizardsofdrivel) February 27, 2021

Living off his rep from years ago, hardly played since Middlesbrough and his performances dropped off there after injury, — Mark Thorley (@st4potter) February 27, 2021

Dazzled by ex Prem players I reckon. Can't see past the name — Tom (@tomniarch) February 27, 2021

Same with Allen must be something in contracts — ‏ً (@jensonj671) February 27, 2021

A great 1st half, predictably poor 2nd, where Mikel and Allen stayed on and their legs went, Teemon again showed his inability to play full/wing back and we actually brought on Vokes to try to salvage the game. A loss was almost a certainty given that. #SCFC — Jeremy Leese (@caribbeanpotter) February 27, 2021