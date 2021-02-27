Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Living off his reputation’, ‘Beyond a joke’ – These Stoke City fans slam individual after Brentford loss

Published

5 mins ago

on

Stoke City lost more ground in the race for the play-offs, as they were beaten 2-1 by Brentford this afternoon.

Michael O’Neill’s side took a very early lead through Jacob Brown, and they went in at the break a goal up after a pretty accomplished first-half showing, as the Bees struggled to create clear openings.

However, it was a different story in the second 45, as Vitaly Janelt drew the hosts level, before Ivan Toney struck the winner with just over ten minutes to play.

In truth, the Potters could have few complaints, as they were comfortably second best as the game went on.

Were each of these 20 former Stoke City players left or right footed?

1 of 20

Glenn Whelan

One man who particularly struggled was midfielder John Obi Mikel. The 33-year-old failed to get to grips with the Brentford midfield, when O’Neill would’ve wanted the former Chelsea man to stand up as a leader in the team.

For some Stoke fans, this is the latest poor performance from the 33-year-old, and here we look at some of the comments to his display today…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Living off his reputation’, ‘Beyond a joke’ – These Stoke City fans slam individual after Brentford loss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: