Liverpool’s transfer stance revealed as Bournemouth line up move for player

Liverpool are now considering letting Nat Phillips join Bournemouth on loan, having previously only wanted to do a permanent transfer.

The centre-back joined the Cherries on loan in January and he became a key figure for Scott Parker’s side as they won promotion back to the Premier League through a second-placed finish.

Therefore, bringing him back to the Vitality Stadium was always going to be an aim for the Bournemouth recruitment team, although they are yet to make a breakthrough.

A reason for that was believed to be the fee that the FA Cup holders wanted for Phillips, which had been rumoured to be £15m.

Yet, in what would be a change in their stance, the Mirror have now revealed that Liverpool are open to allowing the defender to return to the south coast on loan, as they think he could return to the club to be a squad player in the future.

Bournemouth are expected to be busy in the coming weeks as Parker looks to build a squad that can stay in the Premier League.

The verdict

From the Cherries’ perspective, bringing Phillips back is a no-brainer because he knows the players, has done well under the manager and would clearly improve the XI.

So, it’s now about trying to agree a deal and you would expect a loan move is something that would suit all parties.

For Phillips, he will surely want to return to get regular game time in the Premier League, something he knows that won’t happen if he remains at Anfield.

