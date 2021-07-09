Liverpool’s transfer stance over Cardiff City target becomes clearer

Liverpool are said to be open to selling Sheyi Ojo this summer, amidst interest from Cardiff City, as per a recent report by Wales Online.

The 24-year-old spent the duration of last season on loan at the Cardiff City Stadium and largely impressed as he racked up an impressive five goals and seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Ojo is said to be one of several players that the Reds are keen to offload this summer, with the Premier League outfit being keen on a permanent exit for the winger.

The Bluebirds are said to have informed Liverpool that they would be willing to take the forward on loan again next season if the opportunity presented itself once more.

However Mick McCarthy recently admitted that he thinks Ojo will move permanently to a club this summer as he is now into the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Furthermore the Reds are said to hold an option to extend the winger’s contract by a further year, meaning that there is still a lot of clarity to be sought over the player’s future on Merseyside.

The Verdict

I can’t hep but agree with McCarthy with regards to Ojo’s future as he is now at an age where he needs to stop being pushed from pillar to post by Liverpool.

It can be argued that Cardiff will probably be unable to make a permanent move for the player, so therefore it appears that they may well be out of the race for his signature on this occasion.

A loan move seems like a very mild possibility at this present moment with Liverpool wanting to sell the player outright.

Therefore it would be wise for the Bluebirds to turn their attentions to more attainable targets as this pursuit appears to be dead in the water.