Liverpool are reluctant to engage in a bidding war for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia during the summer transfer window, a report from Football Insider has revealed.

The Saints face the possibility of losing a couple of key players during the summer transfer window as they adapt to the financial conditions of the Championship following their relegation, with Lavia and James Ward-Prowse already being linked with a move away.

Who is interested in Romeo Lavia?

Chelsea are one team that have been linked with Lavia, but it doesn't look set to be a two-horse face for his signature with others reportedly interested too.

Newcastle United and West Ham are the other sides believed to be keeping tabs on him, although the latter are probably outsiders in this race at the moment considering the other three teams are likely to have bid budgets.

However, the sale of Declan Rice could be a game-changer, with the Hammers likely to generate a huge fee for the England international if he moves on this summer. In fact, it seems like a case of when and not if he moves on from the London Stadium, with the upcoming window allowing the midfielder to depart.

Liverpool's two conditions

Although the Reds are keen on Lavia, they aren't keen to be involved in a bidding war.

They also want to know that the midfielder is keen on a potential switch to Anfield and Anfield only before they make an approach.

Will Liverpool manage to secure Romeo Lavia with those conditions being met?

It would be difficult to see both of those conditions being met.

With Chelsea reportedly in the race, the Belgian may not be against a potential switch to Stamford Bridge because although the Blues had a disastrous season last term, they are now operating under the stewardship of Mauricio Pochettino who is a world-class manager.

Lavia will surely be keen to explore other options too, so the Reds can't expect him to only be interested in a move to Merseyside. It's just an unrealistic expectation.

And in terms of a potential bidding war, the Saints have the license to create one considering he still has plenty of time left on his contract.

They will be looking to give Russell Martin a decent budget to work with - and selling Lavia for a high amount will allow them to spend more in the market. A bidding war would help to push his price up.